‘Long Time Coming’: Dean McDermott Breaks Silence After Tori Spelling’s Divorce Filing

Actor and comedian Dean McDermott has finally broken his silence days after Tori Spelling filed for divorce, demanding physical custody of their kids and wanting spousal support from McDermott. Furthermore, Tori Spelling listed their date of separation as June 17, 2023, and tied the knot with McDermott on May 7, 2006. The two are currently parents to five children together.

Tori Spelling filed for divorce from Dean McDermott on Friday, March 29, 2023. It has been a few days since the official divorce and McDermott is speaking out for the first time. Let's take a minute to explore what went wrong between the two.

More details about Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling Split

In June 2023, McDermott took to social media and announced that the duo were separating after 17 years of marriage.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that, after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott shared in his since-deleted Instagram post.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this,” he added.

Furthermore, in a video obtained by Daily Mail, McDermott said, "Tori and I are good," and the divorce was "a long time coming."

McDermott's statement came through after Tori Spelling shared details about it on her new podcast, misSPELLING, on Friday. Apparently, she called McDermott out of the blue and left a voice message about the filing.

“There’s this weird thing that I didn’t know about before that you have to be careful with your ex,” she explained. “It’s a he-said, she-said, who filed first. I had to file and go through the process and then once it was accepted and publicly posted, I’m allowed to call and fill in my ex. So I just called Dean.”

“I have to call him right now. He’s at work. This sucks. I’m super nervous because I don’t like confrontation,” she confessed.

Spelling further, there were "red flags," which included "anger issues."

"I said from the beginning, ‘It’s going to be a lot. I’ve been told it’s an emasculating road.’ And he was like, ‘I can handle it,' " Spelling said on her podcast. "I don’t think he knew how big it would be. How big the life I was given and live is. I think he was like, ‘Oh yeah, things come and go.’ But with me, it never went."

Adding, "From the moment I was born, I was in the press. There hasn't been a reprieve from it. So you kind of have to be used to jumping on board with that world, getting through it, and owning it. And I thought he was on board with that."

Tori Spelling said anger Issues worsened when Dean McDermott drank

Furthermore, in her podcast, Spelling said that they had frequent fights and McDermott's anger issues worsened when he was under the influence of alcohol.

"When he would drink, it was hard because I knew that at some point, it would turn," Spelling claimed of her ex-husband. "And I knew... you know, it was always different. It could be 2 drinks; it could be 5, 6 drinks. And then I would just see it turn and I’m like, ‘Oh, here we go.’ And then that became my dance on the eggshells. No matter what I said, it wasn’t right and I would have to, in my head, be like, ‘Okay, quick quick quick on your toes.’ "

Adding, "It was like a fight. A mental fight. I think he might aim here and if he aims here with what he says, I’m going to respond this way and it’ll take him down. And it got to the point where nothing would make sense and I would just know to stop talking. And that usually, just space and stop talking, it was hard."

After they had kids, Spelling admitted feeling more alone in the process. She said that he was like an extra pair of hands to help, but emotionally, she was in it alone. The two currently share five children together: Liam Aaron McDermott (17), Stella Doreen (15), Hattie Margaret (12), Finn Davey (11) and Beau Dean (7)

The duo has happily moved on in their respective lives

After the two separated, Spelling began dating Ryan Cramer, the CEO of Neuron Syndicate Inc., while McDermott is dating his new lady love, Lily Calo.

“They’re both really happy in their new relationships, and the kids are also happy,” an insider told PEOPLE. “The family camaraderie had been improving even compared to three months ago.”

“Tori is still dating Ryan and has been in relatively good spirits,” the source adds. “She’s been excited to introduce her friends to Ryan, and she and the kids have been living in the Woodland Hills rental, along with their animals.”

Adding, “She doesn’t mind that the news of her dating is public. She is moving on too from her relationship with Dean. Things are still new with Ryan and they are talking and getting to know each other. He’s a chill guy and that’s nice for Tori right now. Her friends are surprised by the recent romance, but also happy for her.”

