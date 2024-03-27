Sleeping With Sirens Announce ‘Let’s Cheers To This’ US Anniversary Tour; Deets Inside

Let’s Cheers To This, Sleeping With Sirens’ second studio album, is being celebrated with a tour that includes a full album playing every night. The announcement was made before the band’s appearance at When We Were Young in 2024.

Sleeping With Sirens Announce Tour

The tour begins in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on September 21 and stops in Columbus, Richmond, Orlando, San Antonio, Albuquerque, Salt Lake City, and other cities. Joined by special guests Holding Absence, the tour will be making stops throughout the United States. On October 20, the tour ends with a featured performance at When We Were Young in Las Vegas, NV.

Sleeping With Sirens has also announced a tour and a reissue of Let’s Cheers To This, which will be available on Rise Records on April 12. Let’s Cheers To This, which was first published in May 2011, contains the hits Do It Now Remember It Later, Fire, A Trophy Father’s Trophy Son, and If You Can’t Hang, which is ranked #23 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Digital Song Sales Chart and is certified Platinum in the US. In 2023, the album received a gold certification in the US and reached its highest positions at #5 on the Billboard 200, #13 on the Independent Albums Chart, #21 on the Top Rock Albums Chart, and #5 on the Top Hard Rock Albums Chart.

Find the tour dates and venues

Sleeping With Sirens has become a ray of light in a world where people are searching in vain for bright spots thanks to its forward-thinking outlook and strong emotional connection with their audience.

Air is rarefied when it comes to the discography of Sleep with Sirens. With thousands of performances, seven studio albums, and fourteen years of existence, the band has outlasted many of its contemporaries and forged an unmistakably distinct route in contemporary alternative rock. With each new record, the band—which consists of Matty Best on drums, Kellin Quinn on vocals, Nick Martin on guitar, Justin Hills on bass, and Matty Martin on drums—keeps refining their unique blend of heart-pounding percussion, memorable riffs, and brutally honest lyrics.

American rock group Sleeping with Sirens was founded in Orlando, Florida, and is now based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Kellin Quinn (lead vocals, keyboards), Tony Pizzuti (lead guitarist on tour), Nick Martin (rhythm guitar, backing vocals), Justin Hills (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Matty Best (drums, percussion) make up the current lineup of the band. Members of Paddock Park and For All We Know joined the band in 2009. The group has seven full-length albums and an acoustic EP under their current Sumerian Records contract.

September 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

September 24 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s

September 25 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s

September 27 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

September 28 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

September 30 – Richmond, VA – The National

October 1 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

October 2 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

October 4 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

October 5 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes EVENT CENTER

October 6 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

October 8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

October 9 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

October 11 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

October 12 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

October 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex

October 16 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

October 17 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

October 19 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

October 20 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

