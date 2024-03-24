'That’s A Wrap': Sabrina Carpenter Reflects On Eras Tour Run By Sharing Sydney Zoo Visit Photo With Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter has bid farewell to Taylor Swift through an Instagram post featuring memories from her time as the opening act on Swift's Eras Tour. The post included snapshots of her visit to the Sydney Zoo with Swift and backstage moments. After reflecting on the whirlwind experience, Carpenter expressed her gratitude to Swift for the opportunity and to the fans for their kindness. Throughout the journey, their bond grew stronger, culminating in a memorable duet during a rescheduled performance.

Sabrina Carpenter Reflects On Eras Tour

Sabrina Carpenter is saying goodbye to the Eras Tour.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old Nonsense singer shared a collection of her final Instagram pictures from her time as Taylor Swift's opening act on her historic world tour. One image showcased Carpenter and 34-year-old Swift together at the Sydney Zoo in Australia. They were seen walking side by side while taking in the sights.

Other shots showed Carpenter both playing live and supporting her crew while they set up backstage.

"That’s a wrap for us on the eras tour :’)," Carpenter began her lengthy caption. "Sitting at home reflecting on what a whirlwind this was and how very honored I feel to have been part of it. I want to thank every crowd for being so welcoming and generous to us and making some of the most impressive friendship bracelets I’ve ever received."

"Also a huge thank you to the incredible crew for being so hardworking and talented," she continued. "And the most thank you’s I’ve ever thank you’d to Taylor."

She concluded her post with a heartfelt message for Swift herself.

"I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour," she wrote to the 14-time Grammy winner. "There is truly no one like you and there never will be! I love you with all my heart and I will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time roaming hearts emojis."

Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift's growing friendship while touring together

Taylor Swift initially announced in June 2023 that the former Disney Channel star would be joining her as the opening act for the Eras Tour. Carpenter was revealed as the opener for Swift's international dates in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil, with later announcements extending to Australia and Singapore.

Since then, it appears that their shared tour experience has brought the two singers even closer. During one of their Sydney shows, which was postponed due to inclement weather, Swift and Carpenter performed a duet of Swift's songs White Horse and Coney Island for delighted fans at Accor Stadium. Following Carpenter's canceled opening performance, they leaned against each other and swayed to the music.

Sabrina Carpenter has been a long-time admirer of Swift, even though the two have only recently made a few public appearances together, including the 2022 American Music Awards. In 2009, Carpenter even went as far as covering Swift's songs on YouTube.

Sharing a clip of the performance on Instagram, Carpenter later expressed her gratitude to Swift for her support and acknowledged the surreal moment of performing the duet with the megastar. "9-year-old Sabrina singing 'White Horse' would never see this s--- coming! I love you so so so dearly Taylor. Always have, always will," she wrote.

Advertisement

Concludingly, she cherishes the memories of her and is grateful for having the opportunity.





ALSO READ: From Paris To Nonsense: Sabrina Carpenter's Top Songs To Listen To Amid Her New Release With Girl In Red

ALSO READ: Alicia Keys Gets Candid About Son Meeting Taylor Swift After 5 Years; Says He Was Worried