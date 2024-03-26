EXO’s D.O. or Doh Kyungsoo, has made an important announcement regarding his solo fan tour, which will be happening in the upcoming days. The event is titled BLOOM, and it marks his first solo Asian tour following his departure from SM Entertainment. Moreover, the location and dates for the event have also been revealed, which has created quite a buzz among the fans.

EXO's D.O. announces first solo concert tour; BLOOM

On March 25, 2023, the confirmation for Doh Kyungsoo’s upcoming solo concert tour has been announced. Previously, the dates and cities of the show were accidentally leaked by the artist’s official Japanese site, which led to a lot of speculation among the fandom. However, the confusion was solved after the singer’s agency released the details, verifying the rumors.

Through a social media post by Company Soosoo, the news was confirmed. The concert tour will kick off on June 8, 2024, in Seoul, where he will be performing for two days. On June 22, 2024, he will be performing in Taipei, and on June 29, 2024, he will travel to Hong Kong for the show. He will also be covering Jakarta, Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Manila, and more in the subsequent days. Ticketing and further details about the tour will be revealed soon by the agency in the coming days.

More about Doh Kyungsoo and future activities

In 2023, it was announced that Doh Kyungsoo would be leaving SM Entertainment after a decade of collaboration with the company. Moreover, he has established his own entertainment agency called Company Soosoo along with his long-time manager Nam Kyungsoo for his solo activities. However, he will continue group activities under SM Entertainment and they are preparing for a fan meeting titled EXO FANMEETING: ONE on April 14, 2024, to commemorate their anniversary.

The artist started his career by debuting in the K-pop group EXO in 2012. Known as a proficient singer in the industry, the artist also dabbled into the world of acting and received multiple accolades, including the Blue Dragon Series Award for Best Actor in 2023. He has appeared in multiple popular shows such as Pure Love, My Annoying Brother, Be Positive, Room No.7, 100 Days My Prince, Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds, Swing Kids, Bad Prosecutor, The Moon, and more. In 2023, he released his third mini solo album titled, Expectation.