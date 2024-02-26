Superman: Legacy Star Rachel Brosnahan Offers Update On David Corenswet's NEW Man of Steel Suit

The hype of DCU's upcoming project Superman: Legacy has been all over the internet and enthusiastic fans have been eagerly waiting for it. Amidst the buzz for the movie, Rachel Brosnahan, who is joining James Gunn's new DC Universe as Lois Lane recently gave her reaction to seeing David Corenswet's NEW Man of Steel suit. As the new suit is all ready to go for the character's return to the big screen in 2025, here is what we know more about the character.

Superman: Legacy Star Rachel Brosnahan Teases The New Man of Steel's Suit

As of writing, nothing is clear about what the Man of Steel's new suit will look like in the upcoming DCU project, Superman: Legacy. However, Rachel Brosnahan, who will be the new Lois Lane, has confirmed while speaking with Netflix at the Screen Actors Guild Awards that the costume design has been completed. She addressed how she recently met with James Gunn along with several of her co-stars to do the first table read for the film.

She described the new suit as "amazing," though she couldn't divulge any specific details about its look. Further addressing the suit with Deadline, Rachel Brosnahan continued, "I got to see the suit, and I was blown away, so I hope that the fans are as well." The initial reaction of Lois Lane actress seeing David Corenswet's Superman: Legacy costume.has created the hype once again and it would be interesting to see how it would be.

Advertisement

More Details About Superman: Legacy’s Suit?

There is no confirmation about when fans can get a peek at the suit but placards seen at the table suggest the "S" emblem will be inspired by the Kingdom Come Superman's design. The DCU boss James Gunn, who will also direct the project chooses to reveal some or all of the suit at some point, as he recently shared a glimpse from the first table read of the starring cast members all together for the first time.

For Superman: Legacy, David Corenswet will be joined by Nicholas Hoult, who is set to play the supervillain Lex Luthor in the movie. On the other hand, Rachel Brosnahan co-stars as Lois Lane as some of the other confirmed cast members who were present at the table read include Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner/Green Lantern), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Maria Gabriela de Faria (The Engineer), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), and many others,

Superman: Legacy, the first feature film of the DCU, is set to be released on July 11, 2025.

ALSO READ: 'All Together For The First Time': James Gunn Shares First Ever Superman Legacy Cast Photo After Table Read