Susan Sarandon Reflects on Hollywood Post-Harvey Weinstein: ‘I Don’t Think We’ve Done Cleanup’

Susan Sarandon remains skeptical about Hollywood's progress in improving working conditions for women. Despite the revelations of the #MeToo movement regarding Harvey Weinstein, the actress expressed that the industry has yet to fully acknowledge or address the issues.

“I don’t think we’ve done the cleanup afterwards that we should be doing,” Sarandon said during a 90's Con panel. She clarified, “I don’t think people talk enough about the people who facilitated the Harvey Weinsteins of the world that are still functioning that are equally responsible.”

Her comments came in response to Mira Sorvino saying Weinstein had “stifled” her career following her 1996 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. “I stopped being a viable movie actress,” Sorvino said.

Harvey Weinstein's Legacy in Hollywood

Harvey Weinstein, co-founder of Miramax, played a central role in the 2017 #MeToo movement. He is currently serving multiple jail sentences for rape and sexual assault, symbolizing the systemic issues within the industry.

Harvey Weinstein, once a prominent figure in Hollywood, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping an actress in Los Angeles in 2013, marking a significant moment in the #MeToo movement. Convicted of rape, forcible oral copulation, and sexual penetration by a foreign object, Weinstein's trial in Los Angeles followed his 23-year sentence in New York for sexual misconduct. Despite claims of consensual encounters, Weinstein's actions fueled #MeToo, prompting women to speak out against harassment and abuse by powerful men. While prosecutors sought a longer sentence, Weinstein's defense cited his age and health. Although acquitted of charges related to some accusers, Weinstein's legal battles continue, including an appeal against his New York conviction and sentence.

Challenges of Female Sexuality in Hollywood

Sarandon reflects on the pervasive influence of female sexuality in Hollywood, dating back to her career beginnings in the 1970s. She highlights the unsettling reality that women's viability is often judged based on their perceived sex appeal, emphasizing the need for an overall change in the industry.

“It’s very confusing to be, you know, a young girl and know that they’re checking on your viability, according to how sexy you are,” she said. “You know that, right? You do know that there’s something going on. They call it a chemistry thing or whatever they want to call it. But that is part of what you’re bringing to the table. Whether you like that or not, that exists.”

