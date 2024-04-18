Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Lyrics Leaked With Hints Of Matty Healy References? Find Out

Yes, you heard it right! Taylor Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department's lyrics are believed to have been leaked online just a day before its release.

A Google Drive link has been swirling through the interest and has found its way to the Eagle-eyed Swifties! Although it’s not guaranteed, the chances of the leak being legit are high!

Are Taylor Swift’s leaked TTPD lyrics about Matty Healy?

If the leak wasn’t shocking enough, the lyrics that are circulating online hint at Matty Healy to be the muse of this album. The Shake It Off singer dated Healy briefly before her now beau Travis Kelce and once back in 2014.

However, fans would never imagine in their ‘wildest dreams’ that Swift would dedicate an album to a casual fling. Moreover, some fans believe that the majority of the songs seemed to be about the 1975 lead singer and not Joe Alwyn, her long-time ex-boyfriend.

The allegedly leaked lyrics read: "You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate, we declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist. I scratch your head. You fall asleep like a tattooed golden retriever." Fans believe it is a reference to the time Swift spent with Healy early that year. Given the frivolous lyrics, it could not be about Alwyn. Yet, nothing can be said without a shadow of doubt.

X blocked the ‘Taylor Swift leaked’ tag, hinting it might be legit

Another reason to believe that the leak might be serious! The search term ‘Taylor Swift leaked’ was blocked on X, formerly Twitter. People who posted leaked lyrics and snippets were forced to strike it down due to copyright issues.

If the users are getting slammed for copyrights, it all the more confirms that the leaked album is actually TTPD. However, to confirm it's true, fans will have to wait till the album drops on April 19.