The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Xander's warning uncover the truth?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on Tuesday, January 9, Xander Avant confronts John “Finn” Finnegan about the dangers of Hope Logan's relationship with Thomas Forrester. Concerned about a potential tragedy similar to Emma Barber's fate, Xander urges Finn to take action. Meanwhile, Luna Nozawa faces Zende Forrester Dominguez's surprising deception, setting the stage for a series of dramatic events.

Steffy Forrester, at Thomas' urging, plans to talk to Finn and convince him to distance himself from Hope. However, Steffy soon discovers Xander's persistent efforts to expose Thomas as a dangerous individual. Whether she overhears Xander's conversation with Finn or learns about it later, Steffy is in for a stunning revelation about Thomas. Despite the difficulty of accepting such claims, Finn encourages Steffy to heed Xander's warning.

Meanwhile, Zende's romantic surprise for Luna takes an unexpected turn. Luna, initially shocked by Zende's gesture, may reject his attempt to win her over. Zende's pursuit of Luna's affections puts him in direct conflict with RJ Forrester, and their feud intensifies when Luna shares the details of Zende's bold move with RJ. As tensions rise between Zende and RJ, the conflict takes a personal turn, leading to further mayhem.

The Bold and the Beautiful promises an episode filled with revelations and confrontations as Xander's warning creates tension in Steffy's world, and Zende's romantic pursuit sparks a feud with RJ. Don't miss the unfolding drama that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats in the upcoming episode.

