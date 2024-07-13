The Boys Season 4 Episode 7 Recap: A-Train Exposes Himself As Vought Data Leaker While Rescuing The Boys

In Episode 7 of The Boys Season 4, titled The Insider, tensions escalate as various characters face personal and political challenges.

The episode follows a dramatic previous installment, where Hughie found himself in Tek Knight's disturbing s** dungeon, and Neuman orchestrated political maneuvers involving the 25th Amendment. It was also revealed that Joe Kessler exists only in Billy's mind.

The Boys Season 4 Recap: The Boys encounter a shape-shifting super

The story intensifies as Ryan, troubled by doubts, creates problems for Homelander. Mother's Milk grapples with a difficult decision, while Sister Sage's plans hit obstacles, frustrating her. The Boys encounter a shape-shifting Supe who poses a new threat, adding to the episode's complexities.

The narrative opens with rehearsals for Vought's holiday special, Avenue V Christmas, where Ryan's discomfort with the show's content leads to tension. Later, during the live broadcast, Ryan interrupts to deliver a heartfelt message about family, much to Homelander's displeasure.

Meanwhile, The Deep's relationship with Ambrosius, his octopus girlfriend, deteriorates due to his affair with Sage, culminating in a tragic confrontation. This event triggers a change in The Deep, who becomes resolute in supporting Homelander's ruthless plans.

Annie learns the truth about Hughie's actions

Annie faces familial strife and learns unsettling truths about Hughie's actions, leading to tensions at The Boys' headquarters. Billy Butcher reveals plans involving a virus meant to target Homelander, sparking ethical debates among the group.

While coping with personal turmoil, Mother's Milk relinquishes leadership to Billy, who rallies The Boys for a critical mission. A-Train confronts Mother's Milk, urging him to stay and fight, despite personal sacrifices. Frenchie helps Sameer create the virus, but a mishap infects Kimiko, prompting Frenchie to save her by amputating her leg.

Butcher, Annie, and Hughie uncover plans linked to a January 6th event, encountering a shape-shifting Supe who attacks them. Meanwhile, Hughie pleads with Neuman to reconsider dangerous strategies, but to no avail.

The episode also delves into personal struggles and relationships among The Boys, including Butcher's imaginary conversations with Joe Kessler and Frenchie's guilt over past actions.

Episode 8 titled Assassination Run will release on July 18, 2024. It will mark the final episode of The Boys Season 4.

