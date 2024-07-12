Blake Lively Showcases Her DIY Skills; Gifts Handmade Floral Jeans to It Ends With Us Co-Star Brandon Sklena

Blake Lively flaunted her DIY skills as she shared behind-the-scenes photos from a surprise screening of It Ends With Us on Instagram. She highlighted co-stars Isabela Ferrer, Brandon Sklenar, and author Colleen Hoover while showcasing her handmade fashion contributions.

"If audiences enjoyed themselves even half as much as we did, theme parks better watch out! " she wrote, sharing group shots of herself and coworkers in embellished jeans inspired by Lively’s character, Lily Bloom, a florist.

Blake Lively surprises 2500 fans with early movie preview in floral jeans

In a rare event spanning her two-decade career, Blake Lively surprised 2500 fans with an early preview of the movie It Ends With Us. She thanked everyone who attended while wearing floral jeans, including Brandon Sklenar, who sported jeans handmade by Lively and Isabela Ferrer. Photos captured Lively ironing a floral patch onto Sklenar's back pocket, showcasing the intricate handiwork up close. Sklenar appeared delighted, striking poses that highlighted the custom-made design.

However, that wasn't the only instance of Lively showcasing her styling prowess that evening. She mentioned that she also assisted in choosing Isabela Ferrer's outfit, as Ferrer needed more time to prepare due to her hectic travel schedule.

Blake Lively stuns in $19,000 Valentino denim and floral balmain dress

"The highlight was styling @isabela.ferrer in my clothes," Lively shared, explaining that Ferrer had rushed from her restaurant job in Brooklyn to join them at short notice, at the urging of Colleen Hoover and herself.

Blake Lively chose a luxurious $19,000 Valentino denim outfit with floral cutouts for Ferrer, followed by a floral Balmain dress at Book Bonanza 2024, featuring sheer sleeves and a visible black bra. Despite It Ends With Us premiering on August 9, the mother of four with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds will likely showcase more stunning outfits in the future.

