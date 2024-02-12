The Fall Guy Trailer: Ryan Gosling Cries To Taylor Swift’s All Too Well In Super Bowl Ad For Upcoming Action Comedy

In a surprising twist, Ryan Gosling, starring in The Fall Guy, showcases his emotional side in the latest trailer released during Super Bowl LVIII. The one-minute clip not only promises a stunt-filled adventure but also gives viewers a glimpse of Gosling shedding tears to Taylor Swift's poignant track All Too Well (Taylor’s Version). Set to hit theaters on May 3, the film is poised to deliver a unique blend of action, comedy, and heartfelt moments.

A Swiftie Stuntman

The trailer unveils Gosling's character as a certified Swiftie, encapsulating a humorous and unexpected moment where he is seen crying to Taylor Swift's song. This unexpected emotional touch adds depth to the upcoming action comedy, creating intrigue among the audience.

The Fall Guy Plot Unveiled

The Fall Guy, directed by David Leitch, offers a fresh take on the 1980s TV series, featuring Gosling as Colt Seavers, a seasoned stuntman. The film's description reveals that Seavers, initially retired, is drawn back into the world of Hollywood stunts when his ex, played by Emily Blunt, directs a mega-budget studio movie. The unexpected disappearance of the film's star, portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, propels Seavers into a thrilling investigation.

Watch the trailer of The Fall Guy

Stunt-Driven Action and Star-Studded Cast

As The Fall Guy's trailer hints at stylish action sequences, director David Leitch aims to bring practicality to the forefront, paying homage to the stunt community. Gosling, supported by a stellar cast including Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu, Hannah Waddingham, Winston Duke, and Teresa Palmer, promises a cinematic experience that blends humor with adrenaline-pumping action.

Ryan Gosling's unexpected emotional scene in The Fall Guy's Super Bowl trailer adds a layer of anticipation to the upcoming action comedy. Directed by David Leitch and featuring a star-studded cast, including Emily Blunt, the film is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024. As Gosling's Colt Seavers navigates the corrupt underbelly of Hollywood, audiences can anticipate a rollercoaster of emotions, laughter, and thrilling stunts, making The Fall Guy a must-watch cinematic experience.

