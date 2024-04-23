The Jinx Part Two: Release Date, How To Watch, Plot Details And More Explored

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder, violence, and death, which could be triggering for some readers.

The Jinx is back. The Emmy-winning documentary that chronicled the life of real estate heir Robert Durst who was tried for the killing of his wife and two others last aired in 2015. Now, almost a decade after its conclusion, director and producer Andrew Jarecki is determined to delve deeper into the exploits of Durst with the new installment.

The Jinx Part Two is ready to premiere on HBO soon. Robert Durst died in prison on 10 January 2022. He was 78. Therefore, the second installment of The Jinx will follow the last eight years of his life until his death, uncovering new shreds of evidence and witness interviews.

Release date, where and how to watch The Jinx Part Two

When will it be released?

The Jinx Part Two premiered on Sunday, April 21, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The six-episode docuseries will drop new episodes every Sunday. The last episode of the documentary is scheduled for Mary 26, per Max.

Where and how to watch?

Subscription plans for streaming The Jinx Part Two are available on Max. The basic plan starts at $9.99 per month with ads and HD streaming. The ad-free plan costs $15.99 per month and the Max Ultimate Ad-Free can be purchased for $19.99 per month. Yearly plans of $99.99 with ads, $149.99, and $199.99 without ads, in 4K Ultra HD are also available.

Non-subscribers must sign up on the streaming platform using their emails and choose a plan to continue.

Part One, The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst is available on Apple TV and Prime Video.

The Jinx Part Two plot

The Jinx Part Two will unfold into six episodes centered around the life of Robert Durst, following his arrest, to conviction and eventual death in 2022. An official synopsis of Max reads, “The filmmakers continue their investigation for the next eight years, uncovering hidden material, Durst’s prison calls and interviews with witnesses who had not come forward until now.”

The official trailer drop on April 10 provided glimpses into what the new installment shall behold. Neer-seen-before footage and riveting witness interviews were snipped into the teaser that largely focused on the wealthy heir Robert Durst preparing to flee from the country following his conviction.

2015’s The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst explored the suspicion around the murders linked to him before he was convicted for two of the three murders.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robert Durst was sentenced to a lifetime in prison for the murders of his missing wife since 1989, Kathleen McCormack, and his close friend, Susan Berman, in 2021. She was killed in 2000. Durst was also accused but acquitted of the murder of his neighbor Morris Black in 2001.

