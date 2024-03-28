The Jinx Part 2: HBO Drops New Teaser; Premiere Updates & More To Know

Back in 2015, HBO dropped a bombshell with The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, and let us tell you, it was like a tornado hitting a trailer park of intrigue.

This gripping series, spanning six intense episodes, shone a spotlight on the notorious Robert Durst, a convicted murderer with a trail of bodies behind him.

The show peeled back the layers, exposing Durst's uncanny ability to dodge the law despite his sinister deeds. And oh boy, that finale? It was a mic-drop moment that echoed through the annals of HBO history, rivaling even the legendary ending of The Sopranos. Durst, caught off guard by a hot mic, uttered those bone-chilling words: "killed them all." Cue the collective gasp heard 'round the world!.

Fast forward nine years, and HBO's back at it again, teasing us with the first glimpse of The Jinx – Part Two. Can you believe it? The saga continues, folks! Brace yourselves for another rollercoaster ride into the dark and twisted world of Robert Durst. It's like HBO just threw down the gauntlet, saying, "You thought you knew the whole story? Think again!" So, grab your popcorn and buckle up because this is one sequel you won't want to miss.

The Jinx – Part Two" Unveils: More Secrets, Calls, and Witnesses

The Jinx – Part Two is set to premiere on HBO Sunday, April 21, with subsequent episodes airing weekly on both HBO and streaming on Max.

Continuing the Emmy-winning documentary series from Andrew Jarecki, this six-episode continuation delves deeper into the investigation over the span of eight years.

Expect hidden material, Durst's prison calls, and interviews with previously undisclosed witnesses to unravel even more of the chilling tale.

The Jinx Mastermind's Trail from Fiction to Reality: Andrew Jarecki's Journey from Gosling to Durst

Andrew Jarecki, director of both The Jinx and its sequel The Jinx – Part Two, initially helmed the 2010 feature film All Good Things, loosely inspired by the Robert Durst case, featuring Ryan Gosling in what could be considered one of the most fitting casting choices of the 21st century.

Jarecki's extensive interview footage with key figures involved in the case eventually led him to pivot towards creating the documentary series, with some of this footage even finding its way into The Jinx.

Let's check out the teaser of The Jinx Part Two.

The Jinx Scores Big: Emmy Wins and Peabody Accolade Cement Its Documentary Throne

Boasting an impressive 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, The Jinx garnered critical acclaim, earning nominations for six Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and clinching victories in two categories: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming.

Additionally, the series received the prestigious Peabody Award, further solidifying its status as a standout in the documentary genre.