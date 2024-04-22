Candace Cameron Bure recently shared a chilling incident from the set of Netflix's Fuller House, where she narrowly avoided a life-threatening accident while filming a zipline stunt.

She was speaking on Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber's podcast, How Rude, Tanneritos! Bure recounted the heart-stopping moment during the streaming platform's revival series production.

Candace Cameron Bure opens up about her near-death experience

In the scene, Bure's character, D.J. Tanner, was supposed to conquer an American Ninja Warrior course in the living room, culminating with a zipline ride across the set.

However, during rehearsals, the zipline rig was improperly set up, lacking a safety stop at the end. Bure recalled, “But during rehearsal, the rig was not set up correctly and there was no safety stop on the end of it,”

She added, "So when I landed off the zipline and stopped, the whole mechanism — which is all metal and very, very heavy — slid right off the track and came right next to my head with an inch." Bure shared that the mechanism barely missed her head, causing significant damage to the floor and stairs.

Reflecting on the incident, Bure emphasized the gravity of the situation, acknowledging “If I just even shifted my weight the tiniest bit, it would have probably broken my neck, like landed right on top of my head.” Despite actor Scott Weinger witnessing the close call, there wasn't enough time to react.

Following the traumatic ordeal, director Mark Sandrowski took immediate action, halting production and dismissing the stunt coordinator responsible. With a solemn demeanor, Sandrowski insisted on rebuilding the set and discontinuing the dangerous stunt altogether.

The Growing Pains actress said, “The stunt guy was fired,” she continued. “And Mark’s like, ‘We’re not doing this stunt. Like, redo the whole set, because we’re not doing that stunt anymore.'”

Netflix's Fuller House, a reboot of the beloved '80s-'90s sitcom Full House, aired from 2016 to 2020. Fans can currently stream all episodes of the series on Netflix.

Why did Candace Cameron Bure and her family leave L.A.?

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Bure revealed that security concerns were a significant factor in her family's decision to move. "We didn't feel safe anymore," she confessed, citing their lack of gated security.

Recalling incidents of fans taking photos and trespassing on their property, Bure expressed the unnerving invasion of privacy they experienced.

Last month, Bure confirmed their move on Instagram, citing security and changing family dynamics. With their children no longer residing in Los Angeles, Bure emphasized her commitment to following her family.

