Avril Lavigne Dating History: Exploring The Singer's Rumored Romances Over The Years

Avril Lavigne, the iconic Canadian singer-songwriter, burst onto the music scene in the early 2000s with her punk-rock attitude and rebellious anthems. Alongside her rise to fame, Lavigne's personal life has been a subject of intense scrutiny, with her romantic entanglements often making headlines. Let's take a deep dive into Avril Lavigne's dating history, exploring the highs and lows of her rumored romances over the years.

List of Following People and Their Dating History with Avril:

Deryck Whibley

Lavigne's first major relationship was with Deryck Whibley, the lead singer of Sum 41. The pair began dating in the early 2000s and tied the knot in 2006 in a lavish ceremony. However, after three years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2009, citing irreconcilable differences. Despite their divorce, Lavigne and Whibley remained on good terms, even collaborating on music projects.

Brody Jenner

Following her split from Whibley, Lavigne found love again with Brody Jenner, a reality TV star and musician. Their relationship, which began in 2010, was marked by public appearances and affectionate gestures. However, after two years together, Lavigne and Jenner called it quits in 2012, citing their busy schedules and conflicting priorities. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Chad Kroeger

In a surprising turn of events, Lavigne found herself falling for Chad Kroeger, the lead vocalist of Nickelback. The pair met while working on Lavigne's fifth studio album and soon embarked on a whirlwind romance. They became engaged in 2012 and exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in France in 2013. However, their marriage was short-lived, and they announced their separation in 2015. Despite their split, Lavigne and Kroeger remained friends and continued to collaborate musically. “He’s had a ton of hit songs. He plays guitar. This could be great,” she said. "I had been making this scrapbook of my time in the studio. I walk over and he had taken a photo of himself holding the ring box and put the Polaroid in my scrapbook," Lavigne explained. "Because I had stickers everywhere he put in 'Will you marry me?'It was really romantic and kind of made sense."

Advertisement

Phillip Sarofim

Lavigne's next romantic endeavor was with Phillip Sarofim, the son of billionaire Fayez Sarofim. The couple was first spotted together in 2018, sparking rumors of a budding romance. However, their relationship fizzled out by 2019, and they went their separate ways.

Mod Sun

In a departure from her previous relationships, Lavigne found herself drawn to musician Mod Sun. The couple's romance blossomed in 2021, culminating in an engagement in Paris in 2022. However, their engagement was short-lived, and they announced their split in 2023, citing differences in their future goals and aspirations. "I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately," Lavigne told PEOPLE. "He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural."

Tyga

Following her split from Mod Sun, Lavigne was linked to rapper Tyga. The pair's rumored romance sparked speculation and intrigue among fans, but their relationship was short-lived, ending after a few months of dating in 2023.

From teenage rebellion to mature love, Avril Lavigne's dating history is a reflection of her evolution as an artist and a person. Despite the ups and downs of romance, Lavigne has remained resilient, channeling her experiences into her music and continuing to inspire fans around the world. As she continues to navigate the complexities of love and relationships, one thing is certain: Avril Lavigne's journey is far from over, and her fans will be eagerly awaiting the next chapter.

ALSO READ: 'She's The Best': Zendaya Opens Up About Serena Williams' Reactions To Challengers Movie