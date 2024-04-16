'The Right Thing To Do': Drew Carey Reveals Why He Covered Meals For Striking Scribes During Writers Guild Awards Appearance

You may know Drew Carey as a comedian, or as the host of popular TV show The Price is Right. However, the thing that earned him the most applause on Sunday during the Writers Guild Award was his big heart. When the host revealed, with a plate of food in his hand, that he covered a lot of meals for writers when they were on strike last year, the audience broke into applause.

Carey said that it was ‘the right thing to do’

Last night, Drew Carey got up on the stage during the Writers Guild Award and told the audience about the time last year when he covered the bill for striking writers at Bob’s Big Boy and Swingers. He also said that he was a bit shocked when the bills arrived, but kept to his words as it was “the right thing to do.”

"I didn't know it was going to cost me so much money. The last [strike] it was like, I think the total bill was like $67,000. I thought it was going to be about the same thing. But then some of you decided 'oh yeah I'm going to get a shake and some dessert," Carey said to the audience. Carey even said that there was a time when his account called him to ask if there was any way to dial this back, and his publicist also had similar concerns. But Carey replied saying, "Nope, I already said I would. It's the right thing to do."

The audience applauded Carey’s generosity

The audience of course clapped for Carey’s generosity during his speech. To this, Drew said, “I really appreciate all the thanks and stuff. I don’t think I should get that much credit for doing the right thing … you writers, The Drew Carey show writers, made me a fucking million.” He then added, “Everybody in this room makes some actor a million, and you deserve all the money you get, all the credit you get. Thank you so much for everything you do. God bless all of you.”

Even though he revealed what he did during the award ceremony, Carey did not speak a word about his charitable actions when the strike was ongoing. Nobody knew that he had spent almost $500,000 at Bob’s Big Boy to cover for everyone’s meals. Another published report said that he spent an average of $10,000 per week at Swingers.

