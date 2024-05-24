Savannah Chrisley's Codependency in Relationships

Savannah Chrisley confessed that she has been acting out of character in her relationships with men regularly. She noted that codependency lacks boundaries and said, "And that's the thing—it seems like there's no distinction between you, me, and us."

Using passages from her personal journal, the 26-year-old former Chrisley Knows Best star revealed her issues with codependency and how they have affected her relationships with men in a recent Unlocked podcast episode on May 21.

Understanding codependency

Savannah said that she believed trauma and codependency were frequently linked and that she needed to work on this. She recognized she was still quite codependent and worked to overcome it.

She explained that her codependency frequently led to her "slamming people" in encounters with others, characterizing it as a "pattern of painful dependency on compulsive behaviors and approval from others in an attempt to find safety, self-worth, and identity."

Boundaries do not exist in codependency, according to her. She acknowledged the codependent connections in her life and said it was hard to tell "you, me, and us" apart. Speaking about codependency, she brought up her connections with Nic Kerdiles and her father, Todd Chrisley, emphasizing that codependency was obvious in all of her intimate relationships.

Savannah's family dynamics

Savannah said that her greatest "hope" is that her inner work would enable her relationships to develop healthily now that she understands how crucial it is to create an identity that is all her own.

She stated that when she accepts responsibility for her acts and communicates with others, it is not about playing the blame game. Instead, she said something more like, "Hey, I really hope that my experience will help us." She clarified that there was no desire to assign guilt.

Grace, 17, and Chloe, 11, are Savannah's younger siblings, and she has been taking care of them while her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are at prison. The TV star acknowledged that her relationship with her siblings has changed after receiving custody.

Savannah said that she and her siblings had "always been close" in an April Unlocked episode, but she also acknowledged that it "has to be weird for y'all" to see her take on a new position in their family.

It had changed, Grayson said, their relationship. As he put it, "You've become more like a father." He went on to say that sometimes he would do something and his parents would say, "Go," as if they weren't his parents. Because of their parental position, he continued, his parents had a different viewpoint.

