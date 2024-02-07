Why Did Todd Chrisley Nearly Turn Down Chrisley Knows Best? Savannah Chrisley Reveals

Though Chrisley Knows Best went on to become a fan-favorite reality series, Todd Chrisley had his reservations about putting his family in the spotlight, as revealed by his daughter Savannah Chrisley on The Adversity Advantage Podcast. Despite the show's success, Chrisley remained hesitant about exposing his family's life.

Todd Chrisley nearly turned down Chrisley Knows Best

During an appearance on The Adversity Advantage Podcast, Savannah Chrisley spoke about Todd Chrisley's hesitation. She said, "My oldest half-brother from my dad's first marriage, he struggles with, you know, mental health, drugs, you know, all of it. And my dad was like, I'm not putting that on TV for everyone to see."

Savannah discussed the challenges of growing up in the South and the expectation to be perfect. After multiple rejections, Todd finally agreed. She claimed that nine out of the 10 networks wanted to take the show straight to series, one of them being Oprah Winfrey's. Chrisley Knows Bes which premiered in 2014 on USA Network, introduced fans to the Chrisley family, a Southern family led by Todd and Julie Chrisley. The show's popularity led to a spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, focusing on Savannah and her older brother Chase.

Both shows were ultimately impacted by Todd and Julie's ongoing legal troubles. After they were sentenced for fraud in November 2022, the USA Network quietly aired Chrisley Knows Best's 10th season at a late-night time slot. Growing Up Chrisley's fourth season concluded in October 2022 after a six-episode fourth season.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are sentenced in bank fraud and tax evasion case

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced in their bank fraud and tax evasion case. A federal judge sentenced the Chrisley Knows Best stars with Todd receiving 12 years in prison and 16 months probation while Julie received seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation, according to Insider and Fox 5 Atlanta.

According to Insider, Todd and Julie requested leniency before sentencing, with Todd stating that his wife, who cares for their son Grayson and granddaughter Chloe, should not be punished to the same extent. Julie was emotional as she described a conversation with Chloe, who is the daughter of their estranged son Kyle. She shared, "To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way," per the outlet.

The couple's sentencing was delayed from October 6 to November 21, 2023, after their lawyer claimed a witness lied on the stand, according to a document obtained by PEOPLE. Prior to the sentencing, federal prosecutors requested the judge sentence Todd to between 17 and 22 years and Julie to 10 and 13 years. They also asked that the pair forfeit nearly $20 million, according to court documents obtained by WAGA.

