'They Become Best Friends': Glen Powell Shares How His Dad Had A Hilarious Encounter With Matthew McConaughey

The Gentleman actor Matthew McConaughey and Hit Man actor Glen Powell's dad hit it off famously when they met. During an appearance on The Tonight Show on April 5, the 35-year-old Anyone But You actor shared a funny story about his father, Glen Powell Sr., becoming quick friends with McConaughey.

When Jimmy Fallon mentioned Glen Powell's induction into the Austin Film Society Texas Film Hall of Fame in May, the focus shifted to Matthew McConaughey, who is 54 years old.

As a past inductee, Matthew McConaughey embodies Texas, as Glen described it.

"Matthew and I are buddies now," Glen Powell said, sharing that their initial meeting didn't go as expected.

Top Gun star, Glen Powell recalls meeting McConaughey on Texas ranch

The Top Gun: Maverick actor remembered meeting McConaughey for the first time at a ranch in Bastrop, Texas, owned by Dazed and Confused director Richard Linklater. Powell's father was also present.

"We were strolling around the property," Glen Powell recounted, "and I asked, Can we visit the library where we rehearsed? And Linklater said, You know, I think Matthew's in there.”

"I opened the door, and there's a bit of light shining on this guy," the actor went on, mimicking Matthew's voice, “Hey, hey, whoa, whoa, hold on, hold on, " earning applause from Fallon and the crowd.

Matthew, who was in the library writing his memoir Greenlights, recognized him, saying, "Wait, I know you, I know you," but hadn't seen Glen Powell's father yet.

"So he comes out into the light, and he's like, Now, now, who are you? And my dad says, Oh, I have a picture of you next to my bed,” Glen said, remembering thinking, "Stop it, Dad. Whatever this is, stop!"

Fortunately, Interstellar actor let Powell Sr. explain, mentioning that he was talking about a copy of Alcalde Magazine featuring the star on the cover, a publication for the University of Texas alumni.

Matthew said, “That's my favorite photoshoot ever, let me tell you. Then he put his hand on my dad's shoulder, and they became best friends," Glen Powell said. "It was fantastic."

Powell's McConaughey impression steals the show on Tonight Show clip

On Instagram, in the comments of the Tonight Show clip, people seemed more captivated by Powell's McConaughey impression than his story, praising it as on point and killer, showcasing the power of a spot-on impression to steal the spotlight.

One top comment said, “I've never heard a better McConaughey impression!” Another commented, “Most people exaggerate MM too much, but this was perfect!” Their reactions highlight Powell's exceptional talent for mimicry.

