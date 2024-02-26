Are Glen Powell And Sydney Sweeney Reading Scripts For Their Next Project Together? Actor Reveals

In the world of cinema, finding the perfect on-screen chemistry can be as elusive as it is magical. But for Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, their pairing in the romantic comedy Anyone But You proved to be a pure cinematic hit, charting millions worldwide. With their undeniable charm and chemistry, the duo has become a bankable pair, leaving audiences eager to see more of their on-screen magic. As speculation mounts about their next move, Powell recently hinted at their future plans to work together at the SAG Awards, igniting excitement among fans.

Glen Powell revealed that he is reading scripts with Sydney Sweeney for their next project

During an interview with Variety’s Senior Culture and Events Editor Marc Malkin at the SAG Awards, Glen Powell hinted at the possibility of reuniting with Sydney Sweeney for their next project. Expressing his admiration for Sweeney's talent and easygoing personality, Powell revealed, "When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We’re definitely trying to find the next thing."

Powell's enthusiasm for collaborating with Sweeney was palpable as he urged scriptwriters to send in their scripts. "Please send us all the scripts you got. You know we’re here for it," he exclaimed. He emphasized their commitment to exploring new opportunities and finding projects that resonate with audiences, marking that Sweeney does all the reading work for him. “It’s been really wonderful to read a lot. Sydney reads everything, by the way, and in record time. She’s the fastest reader I think I’ve ever met. It takes me a little longer, but we’re reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense, what we can turn into something that audiences are going to respond to,” he shared.

What is Glen Powell’s upcoming project?

While fans eagerly await news of Powell and Sweeney's next collaboration, Powell himself has a thrilling project on the horizon. Set to star in the action flick "Twisters," Powell shared his excitement for the film during the interview. Reflecting on his involvement in the project, Powell shared, “[I] met with Lee Isaac Chung and met with Daisy Edgar-Jones and had a great chemistry with Daisy and she’s sensational and we just have such a great vibe in this movie. The movie, just the texture of it, the fun of it, the world, it’s going to be a ride. It’s really good. It’s nuts.”

Teasing fans about his upcoming action project backed by renowned faces of the industry, Powell revealed, “We have [Steven] Spielberg’s and Chris Nolan’s visual effects and special effects team, we have the best of the best in terms of department heads on this thing. And everybody has to work together and we’re out in the middle of Oklahoma with big jet engines and wind machines and destroying towns. The movie is going to be spectacular.”

As Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney explore new opportunities and consider scripts for their next collaboration, fans eagerly anticipate the possibility of witnessing their on-screen chemistry once again. Meanwhile, Powell's upcoming project, Twisters, promises to deliver high-octane thrills and excitement, adding another hit to Powell’s name.

