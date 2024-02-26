Are Glen Powell And Sydney Sweeney Reading Scripts For Their Next Project Together? Actor Reveals

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney contemplate their next project together as they read new scripts, while Powell teases his upcoming action flick Twisters.

By Vivek Kumar
Published on Feb 26, 2024  |  08:23 PM IST |  3.6K
IMDb
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney (IMDb)

In the world of cinema, finding the perfect on-screen chemistry can be as elusive as it is magical. But for Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, their pairing in the romantic comedy Anyone But You proved to be a pure cinematic hit, charting millions worldwide. With their undeniable charm and chemistry, the duo has become a bankable pair, leaving audiences eager to see more of their on-screen magic. As speculation mounts about their next move, Powell recently hinted at their future plans to work together at the SAG Awards, igniting excitement among fans.

Glen Powell revealed that he is reading scripts with Sydney Sweeney for their next project 

During an interview with Variety’s Senior Culture and Events Editor Marc Malkin at the SAG Awards, Glen Powell hinted at the possibility of reuniting with Sydney Sweeney for their next project. Expressing his admiration for Sweeney's talent and easygoing personality, Powell revealed, "When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We’re definitely trying to find the next thing."

Powell's enthusiasm for collaborating with Sweeney was palpable as he urged scriptwriters to send in their scripts. "Please send us all the scripts you got. You know we’re here for it," he exclaimed. He emphasized their commitment to exploring new opportunities and finding projects that resonate with audiences, marking that Sweeney does all the reading work for him. “It’s been really wonderful to read a lot. Sydney reads everything, by the way, and in record time. She’s the fastest reader I think I’ve ever met. It takes me a little longer, but we’re reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense, what we can turn into something that audiences are going to respond to,” he shared. 

Related Stories

Did Sydney Sweeney’s father ‘walk out’ after watching her racy scenes in Euphoria? Find out
entertainment
Did Sydney Sweeney’s father ‘walk out’ after watching her racy scenes in Euphoria? Find out
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s Anyone But You: Cast, release rate and more; Here's all about the romcom
entertainment
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s Anyone But You: Cast, release rate and more; Here's all about the romcom

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Glen Powell's Mom Cyndy Powell? Actor Hilariously Responds To Mother's 'Little Douchey' Jab

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You (IMDb)

What is Glen Powell’s upcoming project? 

While fans eagerly await news of Powell and Sweeney's next collaboration, Powell himself has a thrilling project on the horizon. Set to star in the action flick "Twisters," Powell shared his excitement for the film during the interview. Reflecting on his involvement in the project, Powell shared, “[I] met with Lee Isaac Chung and met with Daisy Edgar-Jones and had a great chemistry with Daisy and she’s sensational and we just have such a great vibe in this movie. The movie, just the texture of it, the fun of it, the world, it’s going to be a ride. It’s really good. It’s nuts.” 

Twisters (IMDb)

Teasing fans about his upcoming action project backed by renowned faces of the industry, Powell revealed, “We have [Steven] Spielberg’s and Chris Nolan’s visual effects and special effects team, we have the best of the best in terms of department heads on this thing. And everybody has to work together and we’re out in the middle of Oklahoma with big jet engines and wind machines and destroying towns. The movie is going to be spectacular.”

As Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney explore new opportunities and consider scripts for their next collaboration, fans eagerly anticipate the possibility of witnessing their on-screen chemistry once again. Meanwhile, Powell's upcoming project, Twisters, promises to deliver high-octane thrills and excitement, adding another hit to Powell’s name. 

ALSO READ: Glen Powell FINALLY opens up on 'very real' breakup with Gigi Paris; deets inside

Advertisement

FAQs

What made Glen Powell famous?
Glen Powell became known for his roles in movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone but You.
How long did Glen Powell date Gigi?
Glen Powell dated model Gigi Paris for over three years before they ended their relationship in April 2023.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Vivek Kumar
Vivek Kumar
Content Writer
Linkedin

Vivek Kumar is a young, enthusiastic writer with a natural talent for expressing his thoughts through writing. Currently

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles