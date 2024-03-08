Guy Ritchie's most anticipated series, The Gentlemen, debuted on March 7, 2024, on Netflix. For those intrigued, the series maintains a connection to Ritchie's earlier film released in 2019.

The Gentleman Show's link to Guy Ritchie's 2019 movie The Gentleman

Netflix's The Gentleman Series is a sequel to the film director Guy Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name. Set in Ritchie's signature visual style, the narrative unfolds as Eddie confronts a web of dangerous and influential figures with their own sinister agendas, all while safeguarding his home and his life. Aramide Tinubu of Variety hailed it as "a brilliant show about legacy, family, and the thrills of self-discovery."

The show stars Theo James as Eddie Halstead, a British soldier unexpectedly thrust into inheriting his family's estate following his father's passing. Unbeknownst to him, the property's roots intertwine with Mickey Pearson's clandestine cannabis empire, concealed beneath the veneer of British aristocracy. James described Eddie's realization, stating, "He realizes that the estate, this crumbling vestige of the British Empire, has been propped up by criminality."

Kaya Scodelario takes on the role of Susie Glass, a drug dealer overseeing the weed farm on the estate's grounds. Reflecting on her character, Scodelario emphasized Susie's autonomy and expertise, remarking, "But what I loved about Susie is she’s a boss, she’s good at her job, she can run things, she knows exactly what she’s doing."

More about the Gentleman Series

The Gentlemen series is set within the same universe as Ritchie's 2019 film, although the storyline diverges significantly. James clarified, "the world of this TV show is inspired by the movie, but the actual narrative is very different."

In the original film, Matthew McConaughey portrays Mickey Pearson, an American entrepreneur who amasses wealth through a lucrative marijuana enterprise in London. The movie garnered $115 million worldwide at the box office and gained popularity on Netflix, ultimately leading to the green light for a spin-off series.

Although none of the original film's stars returned for the series, Ritchie's vision for expanding The Gentlemen universe prevailed. He expressed his creative ambition, stating, "I felt within The Gentlemen I could have at least have continued with another film."

All eight episodes of The Gentlemen are available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

