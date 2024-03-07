Why Did Matthew McConaughey And Camila Alves Decide To Move To Texas? They Reveal The Reason They Left L.A.

The 54-year-old Matthew McConaughey has been married to Camila Alves since 2012. The two share a unique bond of friendship, love and more. Their understanding is beyond everything. Like the two can read each other’s minds. What pushed the two to leave life in Los Angeles and live in Texas? Details inside.

Why did Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves move to Texas?

ALSO READ: Matthew McConaughey spends romantic time with his wife Camila in recent Instagram post

The family of five; Matthew, Camila and their two sons Levi, Livingston and Vida had life going on in Malibu, California. However the two decided to go for a slower, nuanced, ritualistic lifestyle in Matthew’s home state-Texas. These details were revealed by the couple after many years in Southern Living’s April 2024 Cover story. The two recall how this decision was natural as there were various family crises and the two were in Austin at the time. The couple was there to visit Matthew’s mother when 41-year-old Camila pointed out the way in which Texas washed over her husband. As the two waited at a red signal, Camila read his mind and blurted out saying, "You want to move here, don’t you?” and the two agreed in that silence on what’s next.

Advertisement

Did the shift to Texas impact Matthew McConaughey’s Hollywood career?

The two moved with their family in 2014 post which all changed, even Hollywood for them. Matthew felt like “Time slowed down,” and “The clock was right, the body clock. And part of that is ritual; part of that is just the distance between places and the way people move. But it’s also the hospitality, the courtesy, the common sense, the lack of drama.”

The Gentlemen actor found it easy to adapt as he grew up there, Camila faced her challenges finding herself and where she fit. However she agrees even today that the “gravity” felt years ago was the right feeling even now. The couple is now cosy and happy in their new life. As we get more updates on their mellowed down and simple lifestyle, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: From Matthew McConaughey to Jesse James; Learn About Sandra Bullock Dating History Throughout the Years