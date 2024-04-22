'They Were Not Related': Mila Kunis Reveals How She And Ashton Kutcher Once Ran Into Namesake Kids At Daycare

At PaleyFest LA, Mila Kunis shared a quirky anecdote about her kids' daycare experience, revealing that even there, they couldn't escape their parents' celebrity status.

The actress, joined by longtime colleague Seth Green, recounted the amusing discovery that their children were attending daycare with another set of kids named Mila and Ashton. Kunis, 40, also reflected on the heartwarming gesture of fans naming their children Mila in her honor, finding it both beautiful and endearing.

The Kutcher Chronicles: Daycare Edition

During PaleyFest LA, Mila Kunis shared an amusing tale about a daycare encounter with her husband Ashton Kutcher.

While dropping off their children, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood, they were surprised to find another set of kids sharing their names. Kunis, 40, recounted the moment with a chuckle, explaining how they stumbled upon a little mini-me Ashton, and a separate Mila. Seth Green, her co-star, found the coincidence amusing, prompting Kunis to reflect on the adorable randomness of the situation.

Mila Kunis shared that the parents of the other kids named Mila and Ashton were apologetic for the mix-up, but she found it rather charming. "They were like, 'I'm so sorry,'" she remembered, to which she replied, "No, it's so cute."

However, Kunis revealed that despite the initial encounter, their children didn't maintain a lasting friendship. Seth Green humorously chimed in, suggesting, "No, those kids were biters."

Kunis and Kutcher: Parenting Power Couple

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher got married in 2015 and became parents to Wyatt in 2014 and Dimitri in 2016. Despite being celebrities, they prefer to keep their children away from social media and public attention.

However, they do give occasional peeks into their family life. Kutcher, especially, emphasizes the significance of fatherhood, considering it his top priority. During the premiere of his film Your Place or Mine in February 2023, he expressed to PEOPLE that being a father is his most crucial role, stating, “It's the most important role in my life.”

