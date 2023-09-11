'Just as sick...’: Chrissie Carnell Bixler slams Ashton Kutcher amid Danny Masterson's 30-year prison sentence

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses sensitive topics, including rape and abuse. Reader's discretion is advised.

Chrissie Carnell Bixler, one of the women who accused Danny Masterson of rape, has criticized Ashton Kutcher for past inappropriate comments. On her Instagram Story, she shared old videos of Kutcher from the early 2000s. Here’s the beef about what happened.

Chrissie Carnell Bixler slammed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

In a clip from a 2003 episode of Punk'd, Kutcher made a sexual comment about then-15-year-old Hilary Duff, saying, “She’s one of the girls that we’re all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins.”

Bixler also shared footage from The Rosie O’Donnell Show, where Mila Kunis recalled a side bet Kutcher had with Masterson when she was just 14 on That ’70s Show. She explained, “Danny goes to him and goes, ‘Dude, I’ll give you $10 if you French kiss her,'”

There was another clip where Kunis sat on Kutcher’s lap as a teenager in a promo video for the sitcom. “And it feels good! And I like it a lot!” Kutcher made suggestive comments while Kunis giggled and screamed. Bixler also posted a video of Masterson commenting on how attractive Kunis was when they first started working together on That ’70s Show. He said, “14, she was even hotter [then], if I’m allowed to say that,” For now Kutcher, Kunis, and Masterson have not responded to these resurfaced videos yet.

Bixler's posts followed her indictment that Kutcher is "just as sick" as Masterson, who was recently sentenced to prison for rape. She also denounced Kutcher and Kunis for writing letters of support for Masterson to the court.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologized for writing a letter in support of Danny

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have apologized for writing letters supporting their friend Danny Masterson during his trial for sexual assault. In their video posted on Instagram on Saturday, Kutcher mentioned that they comprehended their letters may have caused pain. In his letter, Kutcher had praised Masterson's work ethic and called him a role model. Kunis described Masterson as an incredible friend and a great older brother figure in her letter. In response to the backlash, Kutcher and Kunis apologized for any pain their letters may have caused the victims and affirmed their support for victims of sexual assault, abuse, and rape. They acknowledged that their intention was not to undermine the victims' testimonies or re-traumatize them.