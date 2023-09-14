Danny Masterson was ‘tasked’ to bring Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and other cast members of That 70’s Show to Scientology

Ashton Kutcher, actor and successful investor, is currently facing criticism for sending a letter of support for his close friend, Danny Masterson, who has been convicted of rape. This move has brought to light Kutcher's connection to Scientology, a controversial church, which he has maintained partly through his friendship with Masterson. While Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, have not officially joined Scientology, their relationship with Masterson highlights their involvement with the church.

Did Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis join Scientology?

Kutcher and Masterson initially became friends on the set of the popular TV sitcom That '70s Show, which debuted in 1998. They played characters who were high-school stoners on the show, alongside other cast members like Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, and Topher Grace. Masterson, who grew up in Scientology, reportedly made it his mission to introduce his castmates to the church, according to sources.

Claire Headley, a former Scientologist who testified against Masterson as an expert witness during his trial, mentioned to Page SIx that, “Yes, Masterson would have been tasked with bringing them all into Scientology.” Scientology expert Tony Ortega confirmed that the Masterson brothers had the job of recruiting as many cast members as possible into the church.

According to Page Six, In December 2003, several actors from That '70s Show, including Kutcher, Kunis, Prepon, and Valderrama, participated in a Christmas fundraiser at the Scientology Celebrity Centre in Hollywood. They also appeared at the annual concert in 2005, appearing on stage in festive costumes. Photos from these events show their involvement in Scientology-related activities, with Kutcher even posing for pictures with actress Jenna Elfman, another well-known Scientologist.

While some cast members, like Grace, were reportedly turned off by Scientology, others, like Prepon, embraced it. Prepon joined the church while dating Christopher Masterson, Danny's brother, though she later stated in 2021 that she was no longer practicing Scientology.

Although Kutcher and Kunis did not formally join Scientology, they maintained close ties with Danny Masterson. In 2019, they attended a Scientology wedding with him. Justin Mooney, a Scientologist who appeared on Kutcher's Netflix show, The Ranch, married his wife Brittany Brisco in a Scientology ceremony.

Ashton and Mila issued an apology amid Masterson’s case

A few days ago, Kutcher faced backlash for sending a letter of support for Masterson during his trial, in which he praised Masterson as a role model and expressed hope for his innocence. However, after Masterson was convicted of two counts of rape, Kutcher and Kunis issued an apology, clarifying that their letters were not intended to undermine the victims' testimony but rather to offer support for a friend. Despite the controversy surrounding their connections to Scientology, Kutcher and Kunis expressed their empathy for abuse victims and emphasized the importance of supporting those who have been violated.

