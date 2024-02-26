Top 10 Popular Mila Kunis Movies and TV Shows

Whenever you hear that name, you remember her crisp voice. Mila Kunis is what reminds you of a calming face and those two deep eyes that take you on a journey of movies.

She’s been a crush of almost every guy from the 90’s and yes she has still been in all of our hearts. Just to put a spotlight on her talent we have come up with a list of Mila Kunis movies and tv shows.

This will surely make you nostalgic and may cause you to fall in love so we advise you to read it at your own risk.

Best Mila Kunis Movies

Below are the best Mila Kunis movies and TV shows that you should watch as soon as possible.

1. That 70’s Show

Release date: 23 August 1998

An ever-loving teen sitcom that also was a big break in the career of Mila Kunis. This is where Kunis played the character of Jackie Burkhart when she was just 14. The period sitcom was a hit throughout its seasons and was of huge profit for Fox since the day it aired.

That 70’s show talks about six friends, who live in Wisconsin during the years 1976 to 1979. Other cast members included Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Danny Masterson, and Ashton Kutcher, who is the husband of Mila Kunis in real life.

2. Ted

Release date: 26 October 2012

A magical but one of the most hilarious stories you will ever come across. This movie with Mila Kunis talks about a Teddy bear that came to life when a boy wished for it. Eventually, the boy, John Bennett, who grew to be Mark Wahlberg meets Lori (Kunis) the girlfriend.

This is one of the best Mila Kunis movies and portrays the best adult comedy and adventures of the living teddy bear, who is best friend with his human who brought him to life.

3. Friends With Benefits

Release date: 9 September 2011

This has to be on the best Mila Kunis movies list. An unusually beautiful love story that, at the time when the movie was released made everyone wish they could experience the same. Co-starring alongside the handsome Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis instantly became a crush of all the boys from this flick.

Dylan Harper (Timberlake) and Jamie Rellis (Kunis) meet each other while Harper is on the lookout for jobs. They both decide to take their friendship to the next level but without being a couple in love. Eventually, fate plays its role, and next is what you should explore on your own.

4. Bad Moms

Release Date: 28 July 2016

This one has to be the best Mila Kunis movie as it sets an example in most of the lives of American moms. A mom who looks after her kids, loves her husband, and is always over-exhausted by her work, finds a way to deal with all the issues in her life.

Bad Moms is a Mila Kunis movie, where she plays the role of Amy who joins and becomes friends with two other moms, who are now exploring ways to enjoy their lives as a mother.

5. Forgetting Sarah Marshal

Release Date: 18 April 2008

Another of the critically acclaimed Mila Kunis movies, and another of the Mila Kunis comedy movies, which also happens to be Romantic. Forgetting Sarah Marshal brings about a fabulous cast with Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Russel Brand, and Paul Rudd.

The story revolves around a composer, Peter Bretter, who is dealing with the devastating fact that his actress girlfriend has just dumped him. He takes a trip to Hawaii and meets the beautiful Rachel (Kunis) who rescues him from his unmotivational thoughts and makes him strong enough to face his ex-girlfriend who is staying in the same hotel where Peter is, that too with her new boyfriend.

6. Baywatch

Release Date: 22 September 1989

If we are talking about the best Mila Kunis movies and tv shows and don't include Baywatch, the list is incomplete. Although, it is not a movie with Mila Kunis in it nor a tv show that had a major role of her, the show itself is a legend, with a great cast including David Hasselhoff, a young Jason Momoa, and Pamela Anderson.

Kunis was brought on the show two times in an episode of 1994 as Annie and then in 1995 as Bonnie. It is an American action series that depicts the lives of lifeguards patrolling the beaches of Los Angeles County.

7. Family Guy

Release date: 31 January 1999

Another name that should be on the list of Mila Kunis movies and TV shows is indeed Family Guy. Family Guy is the best work by Kunis, where she has voiced Meg Griffin.

It is an American animated sitcom that was created for Fox Broadcasting Company and features the daily life adventures faced by the Griffin family. Meg is shown to be the eldest kid of the couple Peter and Lois. The role that Mila Kunis played is of a social outcast. Family Guy is an engaging TV series, that till now has had 22 seasons since its release date.

8. The Book of Eli

Release Date: 19 March 2010

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, this movie with Mila Kunis was the one that gave the actress a chance to act alongside a significant cast. With Denzel Washington as the lead, the movie even has Gary Oldman, Michael Gambon, and more in it.

Kunis plays the role of Solara, who is the daughter of Oldman's blind lover Claudia. The movie has the best combination of the heroic Washington as Eli and the villainious Carnegie played by Oldman.

9. The Spy Who Dumped Me

Release Date: 3 August 2018

It is a movie that revolves around Audrey and Morgan played by Kunis and Kate McKinnon. It is one of the Mila Kunis comedy movies but won't be considered to be the best one.

Both the friends become a part of the world conspiracy when the boyfriend of Audrey shows up dead in her apartment. Little does she know, that her lover was actually an international spy. Audrey and Morgan (McKinnon) are shown to be chased by international and very dangerous assassins.

10. The Color of Time

Release Date: 12 December 2014

The film was first premiered at the Rome Film Festival on 16 November 2012 and was later released to theatres in 2014. The cast is again fabulous, with James Franco, Jessica Chasitan, and Bruce Cambell in it.

This is not one of the best Mila Kunis movies but has a great storyline. An art film that follows the story of a poet, CK Wiliam in post-World War II America. Kunis was widely appreciated for her role as a college girl, Catherine. The movie takes its viewers on a journey that depicts the decades of the aforementioned poet.

If you are into poems and art movies, this is one of the best Mila Kunis Movies you should watch right away.