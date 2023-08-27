'You were an a--hole for a good two years': When Mila Kunis accused Ashton Kutcher after his split with USD 200 million actress

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a strong and honest relationship. They met on the set of That '70s Show when Mila was just 14 and Ashton was 20. They played a couple on the show but didn't start dating until January 2012, a few months after Ashton's divorce from Demi Moore. Here's what Mila said about Ashton's previous relationship.

On Demi’s split from Ashton, Mila called him an ‘A****le’

In a recent interview, Ashton talked about how divorce can make you feel like a failure. He and Demi got married when he was 26, and she already had three kids from her previous marriage. Ashton said, “I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 12-year-old, that’s how some teen parents must experience their 20s.” Their marriage had its challenges, including a miscarriage and rumors of infidelity. Ashton admitted to his mistakes but said that sometimes you need someone else to point them out. Kutcher shared, “You own the shit you did wrong, and you go forward.”

Mila didn't hold back and told him, You were an asshole, after his divorce from Demi. She said, “Yeah, you were an asshole for a good two years.” This tough love made Ashton realize he needed to work on himself before being in a new relationship. Ashton admired Mila's talents and knew she didn't need him. He worked really hard to become the person he wanted to be before he got engaged to Mila Kunis in 2014. They got married in 2015, and have two kids together. They both accept each other’s flaws and this made their relationship stronger. The media has followed their love story closely, and they always express their love for each other openly.

Ashton Kutcher’s current relationship with Mila Kunis

As of August 2023, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis remain happily married. They tied the knot in July 2015 and have been together for over 8 years. Blessed with two children, their strong bond is evident from their public appearances at various events. Their love story has garnered much media attention, and they consistently express their deep affection for each other, setting an example of a loving and enduring relationship in the spotlight.

