Arifureta Season 3: New Trailer OUT; All We Know So Far

After the ending of the second season, the fans were certainly hooked for the rest of the story of Arifureta From World's Commonplace to Strongest. With Arifureta Season 3 getting renewed, the anticipation of the new season is certainly high. Well, to add to the excitement of the fans, the makers have dropped the first trailer for the next season. Here is all you need to know about the trailer and the incoming series.

Arifureta Season 3: New Trailer OUT

It was through the official website of the series that the first trailer of Arifureta Season 3 was released in the public domain. Along with the trailer, a new teaser visual is also out in the public domain. The trailer is an 88-second brief compilation of shots from the upcoming season.

The clip opens with a grim shot, displaying the aftermath of a catastrophe. This is followed by a voice narrating the events that led to these circumstances. As the banner for the third season is presented, the fans are also hinted at the release window for the new season.

Arifureta Season 3 Release Window

As per the trailer, the third season of Arifureta is set to come out in the Fall 2024 slate. The final month and dates are yet to be confirmed. We will be sure to update this section with the relevant updates as they come.

What to Expect From Arifureta Season 3?

The high school-based harem story revolved around a group of students. The hero of the story is a student named Hajime Nagumo. The setup tells us that Nagumo has been bullied for a long time in his life. And the reason for that is the fact that he is in a relationship with a class idol named Kaori.

With this setup, the second season leaves us with the protagonist and his friends facing the dangers and challenges in the new world. Now, the third season is expected to open with the group splitting into two halves. Here, Hajime, Shizuku, and Kouki are entering the labyrinth.

On the other side, the rest of the team is taking a new route. Now, Arifureta Season 3 is expected to delve more into tapping Kaori's new powers. Moreover, friendships will face tougher challenges as they move forward in this other world.

Is There Enough Source Material For the Season?

Both the first and the second seasons of Arifureta have ended up covering only 2.5 volumes per season. The light novel, in total, has 13 complete volumes so far. Thus, it is safe to say that the third season has more than enough content to cover for the upcoming episodes. For the fans looking for the content ahead, they can start reading ahead of the fifth volume of the LN.

At last, all the updates from the upcoming season will be added to this section as they come.

