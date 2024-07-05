‘This Sucks’: Kevin Bacon Used Fake Prosthetics To Disguise Himself As Non-Famous Person And Hated It

Kevin Bacon concluded that he likes being famous!

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F actor recently did an experiment where he donned fake prosthetics so as not to be recognized in public. Although the experiment was successful, the magic eventually wore off, reality set in, and Bacon concluded that being non-famous “sucks!”

Kevin Bacon pulled off an elaborate disguise but hated it

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor—who also stars in Ti West’s upcoming horror flick MaXXXine—revealed the time he pulled an elaborate disguise to live the life of a non-famous person. “I’m not complaining, but I have a face that’s pretty recognizable,” he told the outlet.

Since putting on glasses and a hat doesn’t disguise him, he went a little extra and used “a special effects makeup artist, had consultations, and asked him to make me a prosthetic disguise,” he said.

The special effects included fake teeth, a slightly different nose, and glasses, completely changing his look. “Nobody recognized me,” he admitted. Soon enough, people were pushing past him and “not being nice.” He was upset over no one yelling I love you at him and complained about waiting in line.

“I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a f***ing coffee or whatever. I was like, This sucks. I want to go back to being famous,” he added.

Advertisement

Bacon reflected on his success

After starring in the 1984 musical Footloose, the actor became a megastar and has consistently remained in the limelight by doing films like X-Men: First Class, Mystic Rivers, Crazy Stupid Love, and others.

During his chat with Vanity Fair, he reflected on his success and said he was grateful for everything. He also expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to work on two of his highly-anticipated upcoming films, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and MaXXXine.

He admitted that he is excited about two movies in which he played two “completely different roles” coming out within a couple of days. “The fact they would both come my way is the thing that I feel the most gratitude for. I’ve fought really long and hard for it,” he added.