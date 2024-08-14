Throwback: When Chris Hemsworth Said He Became 'A Parody' Of Himself In Thor: Love And Thunder

Chris Hemsworth is widely loved and recognized by Marvel fans around the world for playing the role of Thor. But do you know that there was a moment when Hemsworth reflected upon an incident that made him feel like he made “a parody” of himself in the 2022 MCU Film Thor: Love and Thunder?

Despite seeing Asgard’s God of thunder several times onscreen, fans never get bored with the character or Hemsworth. While the actor has recently been part of several key projects, his Avengers character Thor will remain special to fans for eternity. However, to know why Hemsworth felt he parodied himself in Thor: Love and Thunder continue reading this article.

Chris Hemsworth felt, ‘he didn't stick to the landing in Thor: Love and Thunder; wished to give more

Though Chris Hemsworth is loved in Thor’s role, he expressed his desire over the whiff of Thor: Love and Thunder. During an interview with Vanity Fair in the past, he said, “I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing.”

The actor intended to say that he tried to improvise over a scene and it turned out to be not what he had envisioned. The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star felt that the audience deserved another Thor movie despite a good performance. Fans were in dismay after the Avengers actor made this statement.

Advertisement

The actor even cast doubts about playing Thor. He stated a reason that he gets to play the god of thunder is due to his physique but feels that he can be easily replaced. However, Hemsworth’s co-star Robert Downey Jr. had something different to say. He said that in the direction of Taika Waititi, an interesting side of the God of thunder was seen that was never seen before.

In Thor: Ragnarök, director Taika put in some comic relief and brought out a different Thor on screen. This changed the actor’s idea of the character and must have made him see more of the character’s development.

Talking about Chris Hemsworth’s upcoming MCU projects, the actor is rumored to be part of another Avengers movie. He was also seen in a now-viral "Why was Thor crying" scene in Deadpool & Wolverine.