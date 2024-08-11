Robert Downey Jr. To Reprise Iron Man Role For New Disneyland Attraction? D23 Stark Fight Lab Update Reveals

Robert Downey Jr. fans can rejoice once again as the megastar is not only returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Doctor Doom, but he’ll also return as Tony Stark in an upcoming Disney attraction called Stark Flight Lab.

The news was revealed during the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23 2024, that Robert Downey Jr. will reprise his role as Iron Man. This marks his return to the character after completing his on-screen portrayal in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

"With the just announced Stark Flight Lab, you’re going to sit in two-person pods and deploy to a test station," an official description for Stark Flight Lab says. "Then a robot arm grabs your pod and starts whirling you around in a simulated flight."

As of now, Stark Flight Lab does not have an official release date and is only one of two Marvel rides landing in Disneyland in the upcoming time. Disney also disclosed a second attraction, Avengers Infinity Defense, where guests can travel to iconic Marvel locations to confront a new threat to the multiverse: King Thanos.

Both the new attractions seem exciting for Marvel fans but it's Downey's return as Tony Stark that will have most fans looking for answers and keep them hooked to it.

D23 takes place over the weekend from Aug. 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center and will be followed by star-studded ticketed presentations at the Honda Center.

Meanwhile, according to Fandom Wire, Stark Flight Lab will be coming to the park soon. It’s only a matter of time. For the ride, visitors will sit in two-person pods, which will then be deployed to a test station where a robot arm will grab and whirl them around. And the cherry on top? Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark will be there to supervise his latest experiment.

Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Tony Stark is central to the MCU, having appeared in eleven films as of 2023. His exceptional performance, combined with brilliant scriptwriting, has been credited with transforming the Marvel franchise into a multi-billion-dollar success. Stark’s evolution is often considered the defining arc of the series.

