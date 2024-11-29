Throwback: When Khloe Kardashian Talked About Attending Sean Diddy Combs' Party; Revealed 'Half The People Were Butt-Naked'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drugs and sexual abuse.

Khloe Kardashian was one of the many celebrities who allegedly attended Sean Diddy Combs’ infamous parties, which have been under scrutiny in the last few months. In September, the rapper was arrested on multiple charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Since then, videos related to the music mogul have been resurfacing on the internet. One of them is that of the reality star from an old episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In the episode titled Secrets of a Double Life, the Good American founder spoke about Diddy’s party with her friend Khadijah Haqq and sister Kourtney Kardashian.

"I haven’t been to bed yet. I got on a plane at 5:30 a.m. This party, I think half the people were butt-naked,” she said. When Kourtney asked Haqq if she had been introduced to any of Khloe’s "new crew of friends" at the party. The latter responded, "No. Well, kind of," that’s when Khloe cut her off, saying, "Stop talking," putting an end to the conversation.

In another clip first aired in 2014, the Poosh founder could be heard talking about Diddy. When Khloe asked who she had been hanging out with, she said, "A bunch of friends," and mentioned names like Diddy, Quincy Combs, and rapper French Montana. "So far, so good," Khloe replied.

Although Kardashian’s clips related to the Gotta Move On rapper, they did not get embroiled in the controversy. Neither of Diddy’s allegations has been linked to them, nor have they accused the accused him of any wrongdoing. The Kardashian family is yet to comment on his sensational arrest.

As for Diddy, the number of plaintiffs accusing him keeps increasing, further reducing his chances of getting out of incarceration. His attorney, Teny Geragos, recently addressed the "freak off" parties during an appearance on NewsNation's Cuomo. "A lifestyle and being present in activities doesn't mean he committed a crime. Those activities and the lifestyle is not criminal," he told the outlet.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse of any kind, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.