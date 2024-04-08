Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Was 'Nice' To People When She Drank; Says 'There's No Filter' Since Sobriety

Girls Trip actress, Tiffany Haddish, has finally found a new version of herself. The American stand-up comedian and actress revealed how she ‘drank’ and how she now feels good being sober. The School Dance star attended a fundraiser and revealed more about this journey. What did she say? Find out.

What has Tiffany Haddish learned from her sobriety journey?

The Nobody’s Fool actress spoke at the 3rd Annual Friendly House Comedy Fundraiser where she spoke more about her journey. The actress began, “I've learned that I've been too damn nice. I've been way too nice over the years,” and also added, “I think people think... Because when you drink there's no filter.”

She also went on to say, “But when I drank, there was a filter, okay? Because I would think really mean things, and want to say really mean things, but I just told myself not to say them. Now I say the s---.” According to the stand up comic, now this filter is gone. She also added, “‘Oh, don't say nothing because you got alcohol in you and you might say something mean.’ Now I'm like, ‘Oh, I'm sober and this is what I really feel, so I'm going to say it.’ Because it needs to be said.”

In March 2024, Haddish revealed that she was sober for two months. This happened after she was charged with DUI on November 24, 2023, as reported by People. She fell asleep while driving in California.

Was Tiffany Haddish arrested for DUI?

The actress was arrested under suspicion of Driving Under Influence (DUI) in January 2022. Adding more to this the actress said, “Yeah, I don't trust them. I don't trust nobody. It's been me. I've been leaning on me. I stopped leaning on other people. And I started leaning on me more.” The actress feels it was not hard as she was not a ‘regular’ with drinking.

