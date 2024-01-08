Tiffany Haddish responds to Katt Williams’ accusations, tells him to get his facts right

Tiffany Haddish and Katt Williams' long-running comedy feud seems far from over. The comedians have been trading barbs for years, and Haddish recently fired back at Williams' latest claims about her career trajectory.

According to TMZ , during a comedy show in Atlanta last month, Williams took aim at Haddish once more, implying she hadn't paid her comedy dues and questioning her credentials in the industry. He stated "she came out of nowhere" and hadn't done much stand-up.

Haddish Claps Back on Social Media

The Girls Trip star didn't take the accusations lying down. She responded to Williams on Instagram, writing "Please stop saying I came out of nowhere... I am an underground champion." She told him to "get your facts right" before criticizing others.

As reported by Yahoo , Haddish pointed to her years honing her craft at underground and small comedy clubs before breaking into mainstream success. She emphasized having "been doing this for over 20 years" and urged Williams to "check my resume."

"I used to do live comedy every Friday and Saturday at the Laugh Factory for like years before I even got on that show," Haddish said in a video, referring to her role on The Carmichael Show that boosted her profile.

Her passionate social media response struck a chord with many fans who felt Williams was downplaying her extensive comedy background and hard work. But the feud does not appear fully put to rest.

Hart and Ludacris Weigh in on the Feud

More context around the long-running feud emerged when Haddish's fellow comedians Kevin Hart and Ludacris weighed in on their "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

As reported by the LA Times , Hart said of Williams, "Don't ever downplay nobody's journey... We all had to start from somewhere." Ludacris agreed Haddish "paid her dues" with years on the comedy circuit.

However, Hart noted both comedians' competitive nature and said sometimes "ego and pride get in the way." While supporting Haddish, he encouraged them to "squash it" and "uplift each other."

Haddish made clear she won't stand for inaccurate claims diminishing her comedy roots. Only time will tell if she and Williams can bury the hatchet. For now, the feud continues generating buzz, even if it overshadows their talent.

