Tiffany Haddish responds to Katt Williams’ accusations, tells him to get his facts right
Tiffany Haddish fires back after Katt Williams dismisses her comedy credentials, claiming she "came out of nowhere." Haddish emphasizes her underground chops, while Kevin Hart and Ludacris weigh in on the ongoing feud.
Tiffany Haddish and Katt Williams' long-running comedy feud seems far from over. The comedians have been trading barbs for years, and Haddish recently fired back at Williams' latest claims about her career trajectory.
According to TMZ, during a comedy show in Atlanta last month, Williams took aim at Haddish once more, implying she hadn't paid her comedy dues and questioning her credentials in the industry. He stated "she came out of nowhere" and hadn't done much stand-up.
Haddish Claps Back on Social Media
The Girls Trip star didn't take the accusations lying down. She responded to Williams on Instagram, writing "Please stop saying I came out of nowhere... I am an underground champion." She told him to "get your facts right" before criticizing others.
As reported by Yahoo, Haddish pointed to her years honing her craft at underground and small comedy clubs before breaking into mainstream success. She emphasized having "been doing this for over 20 years" and urged Williams to "check my resume."
"I used to do live comedy every Friday and Saturday at the Laugh Factory for like years before I even got on that show," Haddish said in a video, referring to her role on The Carmichael Show that boosted her profile.
Her passionate social media response struck a chord with many fans who felt Williams was downplaying her extensive comedy background and hard work. But the feud does not appear fully put to rest.
Hart and Ludacris Weigh in on the Feud
More context around the long-running feud emerged when Haddish's fellow comedians Kevin Hart and Ludacris weighed in on their "Club Shay Shay" podcast.
As reported by the LA Times, Hart said of Williams, "Don't ever downplay nobody's journey... We all had to start from somewhere." Ludacris agreed Haddish "paid her dues" with years on the comedy circuit.
However, Hart noted both comedians' competitive nature and said sometimes "ego and pride get in the way." While supporting Haddish, he encouraged them to "squash it" and "uplift each other."
ALSO READ: I see it’s driving the enemy crazy’: Tiffany Haddish responds to criticism over interaction with Shakira; DEETS inside
Haddish made clear she won't stand for inaccurate claims diminishing her comedy roots. Only time will tell if she and Williams can bury the hatchet. For now, the feud continues generating buzz, even if it overshadows their talent.
ALSO READ: Did Cedric the Entertainer steal Kat Williams' jokes? Exploring new allegations as the comedian bashes his counterpart
Star
Dan Levy
The Emmy-winning actor Den Levi said in a recent interview that although he was first nervous about his new cooking show, it ultimately restored his faith in people. At least ten chefs will be featured in the eight-episode unscripted series, sharing their recipes and personal experiences with the audience. Further, con...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more