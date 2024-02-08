‘The opportunities are not the same': Mo'Nique calls out Tiffany Haddish, Oprah Winfrey and Kevin Hart in scathing podcast

Mo'Nique, the Oscar-winning actress and comedian, made waves with her recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, where she didn't hold back in her criticism of several A-list celebrities. In a scathing three-hour conversation, she took aim at Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, and Oprah Winfrey, while also addressing the disparities she perceives in Hollywood's treatment of black entertainers compared to their white counterparts.

Mo'Nique on Hollywood’s color-based disparity

Mo'Nique didn't mince words when discussing the disparities she believes exist in Hollywood, particularly regarding opportunities for black entertainers. She pointed out that if she were white, her career trajectory might have been different, citing examples like Melissa McCarthy and her own sitcom, The Parkers, as evidence of this inequality.

She also referenced her discrimination lawsuit against Netflix in 2022, where she alleged she was blackballed for speaking out about pay disparities based on race and gender. "If I was a white woman, my name would be Melissa McCarthy. Same track record. A five-year sitcom in syndication. Same track record. The opportunities are not the same,” she remarked.

Mo'Nique criticized Tiffany Haddish for her past remarks on her husband

During the podcast, Mo'Nique turned her attention to fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish, calling her out for a remark she made in 2018 about Mo'Nique's husband and manager, Sidney Hicks. Haddish's comment came in response to Mo'Nique's call for a boycott of Netflix, and it insinuated that Mo'Nique's personal life and business decisions were different from hers. Haddish stated in an interview with GQ , "My business runs different than her business. I don't live her life. I don't have that husband of hers."

Mo'Nique, without holding back, aimed at Haddish’s personal struggles, including DUI arrests and involvement in a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct, might be indicative of the differences in their lives. She didn't shy away from addressing Haddish's legal troubles and questioned her judgment in certain situations, implying that her comments were hypocritical given her own experiences. "When I saw that, it's like Tiffany, if you had a husband like mine, you may not have two DUIs. If you had a husband like mine, you may not be caught up in what looks like you could have been grooming a child,” Mo'Nique commented.

Mo'Nique addressed her miscommunication with Kevin Hart

Another target of Mo'Nique's criticism was Kevin Hart, whom she accused of offering to collaborate with her on projects but then distancing himself from her when it came time to follow through. She alleged that after appearing on Hart's podcast, he promised to support her career endeavors, only for his manager to later suggest that Hart wanted nothing to do with her.

Hart blamed “miscommunication” for this misunderstanding but Mo'Nique asserted she hadn’t heard from Hart for 2 years, particularly given his initial show of support. While she acknowledged his gesture of financial assistance to her family in a time of need when they were "up against the wall."

Mo'Nique addressed her feud with Oprah Winfrey

Mo'Nique's feud with Oprah Winfrey also resurfaced during the podcast, with Mo'Nique accusing Winfrey of betraying her trust and exploiting her family for ratings. She recounted a situation where Winfrey invited members of Mo'Nique's estranged family onto her talk show without Mo'Nique's consent, leading to a public airing of personal grievances as she only believed her brother was going to be invited.

The stand-up comedian and actress shared, "We never talked about my mother being there. I understand it. But you betrayed me, sister. Feeling blindsided by Winfrey's actions and criticizing her for prioritizing sensationalism over respect for familial boundaries. She lamented the fallout from the episode, which subjected her and her family to public scrutiny and criticism, as she expressed disappointment in Winfrey's handling of the situation.

In her candid and unfiltered podcast appearance, Mo'Nique shed light on the challenges and injustices she has faced in the entertainment industry. From systemic inequalities to personal betrayals, she didn't shy away from addressing uncomfortable truths and holding powerful figures accountable for their actions.

