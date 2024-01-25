Why Is Tiffany Haddish Allowed To Drive Despite DUI Arrest? Actress Says Her License Is Still 'Very Valid'

Tiffany Haddish, the beloved comedian and actress, is back on the road and also behind the wheel, assuring fans that she's still a valid driver despite a DUI arrest that marked the end of her 2023.

In a recent Instagram Live session, Haddish clarified the status of her driving license, stating, "You know, in the state of California when you really get a for real DUI, they suspend your license when you blow over the limit… but if you’re not over the limit, your license is valid." She emphasized that her license is "very, very valid," putting any doubts to rest.

The DUI incident

The incident took place hours after Haddish's late-night comedy show on Thanksgiving day last year. The Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a driver asleep behind the wheel. However, Haddish lightened the mood during her recent comedy sets, admitting that her driving rights were only restricted for a brief four days.

Apart from addressing her driving escapades, Haddish also revealed that she has been dealing with endometriosis. To tackle her health concerns, she checked into the Hippocrates Wellness Center in Florida at the beginning of the year. Following a strict diet of raw vegetables and fruits, Haddish expressed her commitment to the program, saying, "If it’s still hurting after two months, I’ll be back to the meats."

Embracing the raw lifestyle

The comedian has observed positive changes in her body since adopting the raw diet. With a hint of humor, she mentioned a flatter tummy and chiseled jawline, teasing, "If I keep looking fine as hell, I might just stick to it." Notably, Haddish has also bid farewell to alcohol and marijuana, showcasing her dedication to a healthier lifestyle.

As Tiffany Haddish gears up for the release of her second book, I Curse You with Joy, this spring, her fans can rest assured that she's not letting past challenges hinder her from spreading laughter and embarking on a journey toward improved well-being.

