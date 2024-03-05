Tish Cyrus Claims Smoking Weed Would've Helped Her Be A Better Mom; Says 'It Would've Felt More Fun'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus's mother, Tisha Cyrus, recently said that smoking pot would have made her a better parent when her children were young. During a chat on the podcast Sorry We're Stoned, she candidly confessed that weed is the "best thing ever" for her. The podcast starred Wiz Khalifa.

Tish Cyrus says smoking weed would have made her 'better parent'

Talking about motherhood, Tish said, "I didn't smoke pot when I had kids. I didn't start smoking until I was, like, 46. And so I think I would've been a better parent if I would've smoked then," She added, "I think I would've been like, I don't know, school projects; it would've felt more fun."

Tish's daughter Brandi Cyrus, also the cohost of the podcast, agreed with her mother on this. She said smoking weed would have made her mother much more tolerant.

Tish shares Brandi, Miley, Noah, Trace, and Braison Cyrus with ex-husband and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

Tisha shares smoking weed improved her decision-making

In the podcast, which is co-hosted by Brandi Cyrus and had Wiz Khalifa as a special guest, Tish Cyrus spoke about how smoking weed has improved her life “My decision-making is so much better now that I smoke weed.”

Advertisement

Although smoking weed enhanced Tish’s life and helped her make better decisions, she doesn’t preach it to be the ideal thing, “I do not by any means say that weed is for everyone, not at all. But for me personally, it has just been the best thing ever,” she shared.

What’s going on in Tish Cyrus’s personal life?

Besides smoking weed, many other personal changes happened with the Cyrus family matriarch over the last 2-3 years. In 2022, the film producer split from her husband, Billy Ray Cyrus, after a three-decade-long relationship. Both the stars instantly moved on and got married to other partners. Tish’s marriage to her current husband, Dominic Purcell, created considerable controversy.

Apparently, Dominic had an on and off situationship with Tish’s daughter Noah and the former was aware about it. Sources say that Tish deliberately didn’t give Noah the chance to talk about the situation before her wedding to Purcell. This created a tiff between her and Noah Cyrus, which is still going on.

Advertisement

The speculations were confirmed when the latter was absent on her mother’s big day in August last year. She was seen roaming around with her boyfriend, sporting a t-shirt with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus’s face on it.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.