iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus' Flowers Wins Pop Song Of The Year

It’s that time of the year again as Hollywood’ finest Awards Season is in full swing and the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards have made their comeback. Airing on Fox at 8/7c, live from The Dolby Theatre, the 2024 Music Awards honored the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and app over the past year. However, the awards are not just about looking back, it will also give a sneak peek at the potential hits that music lovers can expect to hear throughout the upcoming year.

Talking about the 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by Ludacris, the iconic moments from this year’s Awards presented some incredible hits to choose from. Although Miley Cyrus presence was missed from the event, she bagged Pop Song of the Year for Flowers among her fellow nominees including Calm Down – Rema and Selena Gomez, Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift, Kill Bill – SZA and Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo.

When was Flowers released?

Flowers by Miley Cyrus gained worldwide traction which was released in 2023 and is one of the songs from her eighth album, Endless Summer Vacation. She wrote the song with Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack. Flowers garnered positive reviews from music critics and was a massive success, setting numerous records along the way. Moreover, it clinched the titled of the best-selling global single of 2023, accumulating a 2.7 billion subscription streams worldwide.

Flowers is a vibrant blend of rock, disco, pop, and funk music, and the lyrics delves into the theme of independent and self-empowerment as the ex-lover reflects their journey of growth and self-discovery after a breakup.

Miley Cyrus talks about origin of Flowers song

Fans of Miley Cyrus across the world highly anticipated that her hit song Flowers, which topped Billboard 100 was all about her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. However, she never admitted to this, but during an interview with British Vogue, the 30-year-old pop sensation did open up about the origin of Flowers.

She said, “I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’ It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better.’”

Cyrus ultimately decided to prioritize her victory over dwelling on the setbacks and said, “The song is a little fake it till you make it. Which I’m a big fan of.”

