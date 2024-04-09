'Angry Over The Dumbest Sh-t': Noah Cyrus Seemingly Posts And Deletes Response To Backlash Over Liking Liam Hemsworth's Pic

Noah Cyrus, 24, is making the headlines again after the controversy related to her mother Tish, and her husband Dominic Purcell. This time, people are talking about Noah Cyrus’ alleged response directed towards her liking one of Liam Hemsworth's posts on Instagram.

For the unversed, Liam Hemsworth is Noah's elder sister, Miley Cyrus’ ex-husband. And, fans did not expect the 24-year-old singer and actress to like Hemsworth's post on Instagram.

With Noah liking The Hunger Games Star’s post, many expressed their disapproval on the same. Amidst the criticism, Noah too shared a couple of stories on Instagram, seemingly an alleged response to people talking about it. She has now deleted the stories.

What did Noah Cyrus post in her Instagram stories?

According to People, the now-deleted Instagram story was posted on April 7. As per the outlet, the All Falls Down singer’s Instagram story incorporated pipes and stones in the background photo.

Over the picture, she wrote, “There's no greater joy than seeing y'all get sooooooo angry over the dumbest s--- it's so entertaining and funny,” In the next story, over a black background, she wrote in white, “Who gives a f—”.

Meanwhile, Miley and Liam’s separation shortly after their marriage was a shock to their fans. Since their separation, many theories and controversies have circulated around the couple’s marriage. It has resulted in this topic being a lot more sensitive.

Although there is no official confirmation about it, netizens are convinced that Noah's now deleted stories were directed towards the backlash she received for liking Liam Hemsworth's post.

What happened between Noah Cyrus and Tish Cyrus?

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell got married in 2023. As per US Weekly, Noah Cyrus and Dominic Purcell had been involved romantically with each other for eight to nine months.

As per People, a source revealed, “Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends-with-benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up." The source added, "Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.”

The source also said that Tish, “never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this” before she married the Purcell.

According to a source’s revelation to US Weekly about Tish and Dominic, “It pushed them away from one another (and it’s) going to take time to heal.”

