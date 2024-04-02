iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Lainey Wilson Talks About Her Fondness For Miley Cyrus And Beyonce's II Most Wanted

Lainey Wilson, who is widely known to be a traditionalist and a dedicated country artist, has been excited to listen to Beyonce’s latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Let's get to know the details of what she exactly feels while listening to the 16 Carriages album, as she steps on the carpet of the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024.

Lainey Wilson about Beyonce's II Most Wanted

Lainey Wilson, who was not only nominated for the Country Song of the Year category at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 but has also become the winner, was interviewed by Billboard’s Tetris Kelly.

During their conversation, Kelly had brought up the album, for which Wilson was really excited about and was ready to embrace as part of a country genre compilation. “You’re a very very busy woman but have you listened to Cowboy Carter?” the interviewer asked the singer of Heart Like a Truck, the song for which she won the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Award.

The beautiful lady in the most dashing attire and a cowboy hat replied in her Louisiana accent, “I have.”

The Wildflowers and Wild Horses singer went on to say, “I have been cranking it up. I don't think anybody in America and probably the world has cranked it up (that much).”

When asked about her favorite track on the album, she exclaimed, “I was listening to the Miley one earlier today, and I love that one.” She spoke of the track called II Most Wanted.

While collaborating with great names from the country music industry and more, Beyonce also welcomed Miley Cyrus to jam along on the track, in her recently released album.

Further talking to Billboard, the Smel Like Smoke singer spoke about how her heavy country accent will always make her stick to the genre she is in but still plans to step outside of her comfort zone.

Lainey Wilson being excited about Beyonce Cowboy Carter

It isn't the first time that the country artist has spoken of Cowboy Carter.

During the People's Choice Awards red carpet, Lainey Wilson spoke to Extra and expressed how she feels about the then-upcoming Beyonce's country crossover album.

The songstress said, "The more, the merrier. I'm like, again, it's about that storytelling. It's just about making people feel at home… and everybody wants to feel at home."

With her winning the award for Best Country Song of the Year, Heart Like A Truck, Wilson even won the People's Female Country Artist award.

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter was recently released on March 29, 2024. The album is the second act in her three-act album series, the first of which was Act I: Renaissance.

Besides a collaboration with the Hanna Montana actress, the Crazy in Love singer has also featured artists such as Willie Nelson, Rumi Carter, Linda Martell, Tanner Adell, Shaboozey, and more.

