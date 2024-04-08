'I Was Killing It': Lainey Wilson Reveals She Used to Impersonate Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana At Kids' Birthday Parties

Lainey Wilson, who recently won a couple of awards was seen to make another impact at the CMT Music Award 2024.

As the artist was interviewed at the award ceremony, she opened up about a little secret from her past. Let's delve in and learn what it is.

Lainey Wilson about impersonating Miley Cyrus

The industry, at present, is blazed with two big news, the release of Beyonce’s latest album and the recently held CMT Music Awards. Both of which were addressed by Lainey Wilson who seemingly also happens to be a Best of Both Worlds fan.

If you didn't get that reference, it was about the former Disney star Miley Cyrus and her character Hannah Montana. Talking to the E! News, the Hearts Like a Truck artist revealed a piece of information from her past.

When the host asked Wilson, 31 about her favorite track on the latest album of Beyonce, which is called Cowboy Carter, she spoke of the song II Most Wanted.

“Probably the Miley Song,” the Watermelon Moonshine artist stated.

Further while talking, she went on to recall, “Yeah I love Miley Cyrus. I used to impersonate Hannah Montana when I was little.”

Over the shocking expression of the host, the Wildflowers and Wild Horses singer said, “I did that for like five years. That was my middle school, High school job. And so every weekend I would do birthday parties, fairs, festivals, Saint Feud, all of it.”

Further, joking about opening for the host daughter's birthday, Wilson stated, “I would open up as Laney Wilson for Hannah Montana a lot of time. I was, I was killing it. I was making 300 bucks a birthday party. It was, uh, it was a good little gig to have.”

Lainey Wilson's recent award wins

This was not the first time that Lainey Wilson spoke of her favorite track from the second act of the three-series album by Beyonce, Cowboy Carter.

During her interview at the iHeart Radio music awards, which were recently held, she was interviewed by Billboard’s Tetris Kelly. Back then she stated, “I was listening to the Miley one earlier today, and I love that one.”

The iHeart Music Awards ceremony is also one of the recent award functions where she won a trophy.

For her track Heart Like a Truck, Lainey Wilson won the Country Song of the Year award, while she even won the People’s Female Country Artist Award at the 49th annual People’s Choice Awards.

With all those fabulous wins, the Country’s Cool Again singer has also won the Female Video of the Year award, at the CMT Music Awards 2024 for her song Watermelon Moonshine.

She was also nominated for the Collaborative Video of the Year category for the song More Than Freinds. The song More Than Friends is by Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real that features the female star.

