From 'We Babies' to 'Rolling Stones,' A Guide to Miley Cyrus’ Mysterious Yet Beautiful Tattoos

One might be a fan of the energetic performances delivered by Miley Cyrus on her tracks and on stage. But if you've also been attracted to her tattoos, you surely would have searched for the meanings behind them.

From the time she was seen on Disney Channel, the pop star has been inked many times. Some of her tattoos include autographs and notes from the musicians she admires the most. These musicians include Johnny Cash and Yoko Ono.

Let's delve into the black ink and learn what exactly these Miley Cyrus tattoos mean.

"We Babies"

This might just be one of the most memorable tattoos of Miley Cyrus, as the star once shared a similar one with Pete Davidson. It was a matching tattoo that the Party in the USA star had gotten along with Davidson.

This Miley Cyrus tattoo was inspired by a skit the two stars performed on Saturday Night Live, where they appeared as "rapping babies."

Both Miley and Davidson revealed the story behind the tattoo on an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. At present, one cannot see the "Wee Babies" tattoo on Pete Davidson's body, as he is in the process of removing all of his tattoos.

Motorcycle

This Miley Cyrus tattoo is actually a tribute to her father Billy Ray Cyrus. Showing her love, the Doctor singer decided to tattoo a replica of Billy's motorcycle on her shoulder. It's a sweet gesture that you can spot on Miley's body.

"I'm proud of u"

Miley Cyrus got herself a tattoo that's a replica of a handwritten note from a famous person, who also turns out to be Miley's most popular follower. The tattoo says, "I'm proud of u, Yoko," and it was a gift from Yoko Ono herself.

Miley, the talented singer of Angels Like You, decided to ink these lovely words on her shoulder blade. She got this tattoo in December 2019, and it was done by her tattoo artist, Daniel Winter, who even shared a picture of his masterpiece on Instagram.

Rose

This is one of the best and most detailed Miley Cyrus tattoos. This rose design tattoo holds a special significance as the singer got it inked after her split from Liam Hemsworth. You can spot this tattoo on the back of her left arm.

The followers of the Wrecking Ball singer can see the video of this tattoo of Miley Cyrus on her Instagram with a caption that reads, "When asked if what you say and do is done with purest intentions and only LOVE inside the heart?"

The star shared another video, of the same tattoo on her social media account, with the caption, "Every. Rose. Has. Its. Thorn."

Rock ‘n’ Roll Heart

This Miley Cyrus tattoo depicts the romantic relationship of The Climb singer, with her ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson. Both music stars got tattooed together after just a few weeks of spending time with each other.

This tattoo of Miley Cyrus is a heart with one arrow in it and reads "rock 'n' roll heart." On the same day, the Australian singer too, got a tattoo of a skull having a sickle in it.

Ancient Symbols

Miley Cyrus stumbled upon these unique designs while exploring Utah. She decided to ink herself with the "ancient symbols discovered on rock walls" on her arm. Dr. Woo, the talented artist, created this masterpiece for the We Can't Stop singer back in 2019.

Various arm tattoos

Just a year later, the former Disney channel star who played the lead role in the teenage comedy-drama series Hannah Montana, went on to add a few more lines to her body.

If you have a question about how many tattoos does Miley Cyrus have, this would definitely ease you and your search. It wasn't just one tattoo that the singer got inked with.

In 2020, Cyrus got tatted with “Mama Tried" and "Idolize Yourself." The tattoos of Miley Cyrus are mostly seen on her arm, and even include the words that read, "Love Yer Brain," "Okie”, "Cattitude," "Biewty," "Moo," "Cold Blooded," and, "Beetle."

"Just Breathe" on her ribcage

This tattoo of Miley Cyrus holds a special meaning. This was the first ever tattoo that was inked on her. The inked design that should be included in this list of Miley Cyrus tattoos reads, “Just Breathe.”

Miley Cyrus got this one in 2009 and it is reportedly a tribute to her close friend Vanessa. The friend had died of cystic fibrosis, while both of her grandfathers had died of lung cancer.

"Love" on her right ear

One of the many of the Miley Cyrus tattoos is Love written on her ear. She got inked with this one in 2010. As per the singer's explanation given to Access Hollywood, this tattoo means “You're only supposed to hear the things coming from the people that genuinely love you."

A bunch on her right-hand

Since we are talking about the tattoos of Miley Cyrus, the list never actually ends. Coming to the tattoos that the Malibu singer has on her right hand, one can notice an evil eye, a heart, an alien head, a peace sign, a watermelon slice, a cross, and words that read BAD.

The bad tattoo that can be seen on her finger in all red, is a tribute to Michael Jackson.

A dream catcher on her right side

This tattoo of Miley Cyrus speaks of her four brothers and sisters. The singer got this tattooed on herself at the age of 18, in the year 2011. As per PEOPLE, a friend of Miley had stated, "It’s a picture of the dream catcher that hangs over her bed with four feathers to represent her four brothers and sisters... The dream catcher is to protect them."

A tribute to her dog, Floyd, and a naked woman on her left side

Here's another tattoo of Miley Cyrus that she got inked in 2014. It's a matching tattoo that she got along with her friends, as a tribute to their dog Floyd. Along with the dog's tattoo, you can also see the words "With a little help from my fwiends."

An anchor on her right wrist

This tattoo of Miley Cyrus reminds the star to be grounded. The cool ink on her right wrist is also a symbol of safety for the star. As per the reports by Pop Star Tat, Fabio Satori was the one to design this awesome and cool tattoo for Cyrus during her Brazilian tour.

A smiley face on her left ankle

This is a friendship reminder tattoo. The Don't Dream It's Over singer’s left ankle can be noticed having a cute smiley tattoo which was done by Cheyne Thomas in 2014. A similar tattoo is said to be on the body of Thomas, which was tatted by Cyrus.

A skull on her right ankle

Both Liam Hemsworth and Cyrus have a few matching tattoos one of which is this small skull.

"Rolling $tone" on the soles of her feet

This Rolling Stone tattoo of Miley Cyrus is a commemoration ink that she got in 2013. This Miley Cyrus tattoo is on the soles of her feet and commemorates her first cover for the stated music publication.

