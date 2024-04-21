Kevin Bacon, Daughter Sosie Team Up For Heartwarming Beyoncé- Miley Duet

When it comes to family fun, the Bacons know how to steal the spotlight! Famous actor Kevin Bacon and his daughter, Sosie, recently surprised fans with a special duet on Instagram.

Yes, the father-daughter duo shared an adorable video of them singing along to Beyonce and Miley Cyrus’ new song, II Most Wanted. Well, it’s just not about the song, it’s about their deep bond and their musical skills. Let’s dive into this alluring musical moment of Kevin and Sosie that has everyone talking.

Kevin and Sosie’s personalized touch to the song

In a delightful Instagram Reel, Kevin and Sosie Bacon delighted fans with their rendition of II Most Wanted. 65-year-old Kevin, known for his roles in movies like Footloose, played the guitar while Sosie, who’s 32, sat close to the camera.

While the original lyrics talk about pedal-to-the-metal adventures, the Bacons made it more personal.

Kevin kicked off the song with a playful twist in the lyrics, singing, “I’m jumping the gun, but you’re still young/ But I might not be.” Sosie joined, “And I know who I am when I see your face/ You look like an old me.” Then the duo sang together the original lyrics, “Came out of nowhere didn’t give no warnin’/ Pedal so heavy like the most wanted/ And I don’t know what you’re doin’ tonight. But I, I’ll be your shotgun rider/ ‘Til the day I die.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

As the song ended, they kept the fun going, with Kevin singing, “You’re in my backseat, baby,” and Sosie jumping in, “And I’m drivin’ you crazy.” They finished singing this beautiful rendition with big smiles.

A musical father-daughter moment

Kevin and Sosie shared this on their Instagram with a caption, “A little duet of II Most Wanted, but had to make a few lyric changes to keep it father-daughter friendly. #CowboyCarter.”

Fans couldn’t help but notice the adorable bond between the father-daughter duo. One fan wrote, “That was so cool love it and she has such a beautiful tone”, while the other one commented, “You and your family turn our days better.❤️❤️❤️” “Oh my gosh ❤️ protect this whole family at all costs ❤️❤️❤️” another one wrote.

ALSO READ: ‘My Number One': Mayor Of Kingston Star Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Tribute For Daughter Ava On Her 11th Birthday

More fun times of the Bacon family

Just before this musical treat, Sosie celebrated her 32nd birthday, and her parents couldn’t have been prouder. Both Kevin and Kyra Sedgwick took to their Instagram to celebrate the birth of their beautiful daughter.

Kevin shared a fun video of them dancing side by side on PREP’s 2022 cover of Harry Styles As It Was. While Kyra, Sosie’s mom, and a renowned actress, posted a playful picture of Sosie with an animal, writing, “Happy happy birthday @sosiebacon, may you be surrounded by strange animals forever. Love you 💜.”

ALSO READ: 'It's Always Going to be Work': Kyra Sedgwick Opens Up On Her Relationship With Kevin Bacon

Kevin and Kyra’s musical kids

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, the power couple who’ve been married since 1988 also have a son, Travis Bacon along with Sosie.

Following in his dad’s musical footsteps, Travis is a composer, producer, and musician. He is the frontman of the industrial metal band CONTRACULT Collective. Travis has not only showcased his musical talents but also collaborated with his parents on film projects.

Advertisement

And, on the other side, Sosie is carving out her own path as a successful actress in the industry. With notable roles in HBO’s Mare of Easttown, Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, and more, she’s proving her talent again and again. She began her acting journey at a young age with the film Loverboy in 2005 alongside her mother Kyra Sedgwick.

Well, this close-knit family is one of the most beautiful families in the industry.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie And Her Daughter Vivienne Shine At The Outsiders Broadway Premiere Red Carpet; See PICS