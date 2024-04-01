Did Anna Wintour Cancel Miley Cyrus' Vogue Cover Over VMAs Twerking? Here's What Sources Claim

Following her exit from Disney, Miley Cyrus has often found herself entangled in controversies. One that never clarified was Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour reportedly canceling Miley Cyrus’ Vogue cover story after the latter’s controversial VMA performance in 2013. Daily Mail reported that the Flowers singer was being eyed to feature in the cover slot of American Vogue’s December 2013 issue.

However, Wintour allegedly killed off the story after Cyrus showed up twerking in a latex, swimsuit-inspired costume with singer Robin Thicke at the VMAs in August 2013. There has been no confirmation from the Editor-in-Chief veteran and Vogue on the validity of the matter. But a source gave a scoop on the controversy claiming that Wintour apparently found her dance “distasteful.”

Miley Cyrus' Vogue cover got axed by Anna Wintour

Miley Cyrus has been making waves in the fashion sphere. The Disney alum, then 20, had briefly won Anna Wintour’s heart with her fashion game, who has been serving as the eminent fashion magazine’s chief editor since 1998. But the 31-year-old songstress was only steps away from a string of controversies. At the 2013 VMAs, she performed a duet with Robin Thicke on his banger, Blurred Lines.

Wearing a set of latex bra and knickers, Cyrus got up close with the 47-year-old singer and twerked on stage amid the performance. While many found the act ravishing, the other half felt it to be inappropriate as Thicke was married and a father. It is possible Anna Wintour was among the latter half. A source told Daily Mail, “Anna found the whole thing distasteful. She decided, based on Miley’s performance, to take the cover in a different direction.”

The report also stated that Miley Cyrus had already been photographed for the December issue. Nevertheless, Interstellar star Jessica Chastain ended up on the issue cover that month. Additionally, the news broke out almost a month before the Grammy winner’s upcoming album release in October, Bangerz. The album carried her controversial song, Wrecking Ball. She made headlines by appearing bare-bodied and riding a massive demolition ball in the music video. Yet, it was one of the album’s smash hits.

Miley Cyrus finally got her Vogue cover

In June 2023, Miley Cyrus was featured as the cover star of British Vogue’s June issue. Exactly a decade after her 2013 VMA controversy. Talk about coming full circle. In the cover story interview, the Hannah Montana star talked about her latest album, Endless Summer, being judged for her 2013 album, Bangerz, and being at peace with herself now. She was particular about the impact of trauma and controversy on her throughout her celebrity life.

“I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused. Now that I’m an adult, I realise how harshly I was judged. I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realise that I would never harshly judge a child,” the Tennessee native told Vogue.

The star addressed herself as being “fully a kid” back then, referencing her antics at the VMA and the Wrecking Ball stint. However, looking back at it now as a grown woman in her 30s, Cyrus is more at peace with herself and her career.

