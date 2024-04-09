Brandi Cyrus, daughter of Tish Cyrus, recently spoke out in support of her mother amidst family turmoil. The 36-year-old DJ commended Tish's newfound confidence and unapologetic attitude towards life.

Brandi Cyrus takes Tish Cyrus's side amid family feud

In an interview with E! News, Brandi praised Tish saying she "is in this era of really being unapologetic about who she is and what she’s about.” She highlighted “I love that for her. She has been so supportive of all of us. She’s really the backbone of the family.”

Despite recent controversies surrounding Tish's August 2023 wedding to actor Dominic Purcell and his alleged relationship with Noah Cyrus prior to their nuptials, Brandi refrained from directly addressing these headlines.

Instead, she emphasized the importance of family bonds, stating that family relationships are paramount above all else. Brandi said, "At the end of the day, your family’s what you have and your family is what matters,” Brandi concluded. “And those relationships are more important than anything to us.”

While reports surfaced of tension between Tish and Dominic, and the couple reportedly sought therapy to address their issues, neither party has publicly commented on the matter. Tish hinted at challenges within her relationship during a podcast episode, while Purcell shared cryptic messages hinting at dealing with personal struggles.

What did Noah Cyrus say about the alleged dating drama?

Meanwhile, Noah Cyrus appeared unfazed by the drama, continuing with her activities and making appearances at events such as Paris Fashion Week.

When recently criticized for liking Liam Hemsworth's Instagram post, she responded, “There’s no greater joy than seeing y’all get s0000000 angry over the dumbest s–t it’s so entertaining and funny,” she added, “Who gives a f–k.”

In contrast, Miley Cyrus has reportedly been embroiled in a feud with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. This tension was evident when Miley omitted her father from her thank-you speech at the Grammys, indicating underlying family discord.

Despite the family upheaval, Tish's wedding proceeded with Miley serving as the maid of honor, while her siblings Braison and Noah opted out of attending, as seen on social media.

ALSO READ: The Hijacking of Flight 601: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And Other Details