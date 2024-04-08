Did Noah Cyrus 'Like' Liam Hemsworth's Latest Gym Selfie? Find Out Amid Family Feud Rumors

Things might get messier for the Cyrus family after Noah Cyrus liked Liam Hemsworth’s post. The 24-year-old singer recently liked an Instagram picture of Hemsworth who was married to her sister Miley Cyrus. Looks like trouble is brewing in the Cyrus family after rumours of Noah previously being linked with her mother’s husband have come up. Here’s why the younger Cyrus is being labelled as “messy.”

Noah Cyrus likes Liam Hemsworth’s post

Noah Cyrus liked an Instagram picture of Liam Hemsworth recently. The ‘Hunger Games’ actor posted a workout picture that looked a lot like a thirst trap on Friday. The photo featured Hemsworth in a tank top and sweatpants flaunting his body. The actor captioned it with, “#Legday. A massive thank you to everyone that has watched ‘Land of Bad!’ The feedback has been awesome. Extremely grateful for all the love and support!” The post also featured a poster of the actor’s recent movie ‘Land of Bad.’

Liam Hemsworth was famously married to Noah’s sister Miley Cyrus, the duo got married in 2018 and separated in 2020. Noah also got called out as “messy” for her actions in the comments section by a fan in PopCrave’s post on X. All of this comes amidst the alleged drama in the Cyrus family surrounding the rumors of Noah allegedly being previously involved with her now stepfather.

Bad Blood in the Cyrus family

Noah and Miley’s mother Tish Cyrus got married to Dominic Purcell in 2023. US Weekly reported that Noah and Dominic were romantically involved for eight to nine months before Tish was in the picture. A source also told People magazine that Miley “had no idea about the drama.” The source close to the Disney star also revealed that she “ confronted her mom about it. She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy.”

According to an insider Tish and Dominic are now “working on their communication” and are working it out in therapy together. “It pushed them away from one another [and it’s] going to take time to heal,” another source revealed to US Weekly. Tish and actor Dominic Purcell got married in 2023 a year after Tish got divorced from Billy Ray Cyrus. Miley Cyrus also played the role of the maid of honor in the wedding that took place in her backyard.

