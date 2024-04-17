Today's Final Jeopardy (April 16, 2024): Who won Game 157 of Season 40?

Game 157 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on April 16, 2024, and here's what happened. Eric Reimund, Veronica Tabor and Alison Betts competed against each other to win the 157th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won April 16, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Alison Betts won Jeopardy on April 16, 2024, against Eric Reimund and Veronica Tabor. The categories under the first round were Lived Past 100; The Movies; Paging The Fictional Driver; Don’t Eat That!; Countries Of The World; Just For Fun “Z”s. While Alison gave 12 correct and 1 wrong answers, Veronica gave 7 correct and 4 incorrect responses, and Eric gave 3 correct and 1 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Alison at $6,800, Veronica at $1,200, and Eric at $400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Val, History’s Clumsiest Time Traveler; Siblings In Pop Culture; Making Noise; Say It In Spanish; Land Of Milk & Honey; A “M”edical Dictionary. The score after the round stood with Eric at $11,600, Alison at $11,200 and Veronica at $0. Alison gave 19 correct answers and 3 wrong responses, Eric gave 16 correct answers with 4 incorrect response, and Veronica gave 10 correct answers with 7 wrong response. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.