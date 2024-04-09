Today's Final Jeopardy (April 8, 2024): Who won Game 151 of Season 40?

Game 151 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on April 8, 2024, and here's what happened. Andrew He, Victoria Groce and Amy Schneider competed against each other to win the 151st game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won April 8, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Victoria Groce won Jeopardy on March 14, 2024, against Andrew He and Amy Schneider. The categories under the first round were “A” To “A” Countries; Parenting; Aches & Pains; Working Hard, Hardly Working; Pop Culture Is Springing Out All Over; Slanguage. While Amy gave 6 correct and 0 wrong answers, Victoria gave 13 correct and 0 incorrect responses, and Andrew gave 6 correct and 0 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Amy at $8,800, Victoria at $6,800, and Andrew at $3,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Novel Title Characters; Colleges & Universities; Consonant-Vowel x3; A Secret Chord; David Played; It Pleased The Lord. The score after the round stood with Victoria at $37,600, Ben at Amy at $26,000 and Andrew at $8,600. Victoria gave 30 correct answers and 0 wrong responses, Amy gave 12 correct answers with 1 incorrect response, and Andrew gave 12 correct answers with 1 wrong response.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.