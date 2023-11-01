Top 7 movies you must stream before they leave Netflix by November end

As November approaches, it's time to bid farewell to some beloved films on Netflix. Here's a list of seven movies you should catch before they disappear from the streaming platform.

Top 7 movies disappearing from Netflix in November 2023

About Last Night (Nov. 30)

This 2014 romantic comedy is a modern reimagining of the 1986 film, which was itself loosely adapted from David Mamet's play, Sexual Perversity in Chicago. The story explores the battle of the sexes, proving that these timeless tropes can still deliver both laughs and profound moments of truth. While the central couple, portrayed by Joy Bryant and Michael Ealy, is engaging, the film's most entertaining elements come from the comic relief provided by their friends, portrayed brilliantly by Regina Hall and Kevin Hart.

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (Nov. 29)

Disappearance at Clifton Hill is a Canadian thriller that delves into themes of buried trauma, conspiracy theories, and true-crime podcasting. Directed by Albert Shin in 2020, the film follows a young woman played by Tuppence Middleton. She becomes haunted by a long-ago, enigmatic encounter during a fishing trip, which resurfaces as she takes on a family real estate transaction. The film offers a moody and mysterious atmosphere, with a standout performance by Hannah Gross as her sister. However, the real star here is director David Cronenberg, who makes a memorable appearance as a podcaster with his unique perspective on the mysterious incident.

Arrival (Nov. 30)

Before embarking on the epic task of adapting Dune to the big screen, director Denis Villeneuve explored the science fiction genre in 2016 with Arrival. This thought-provoking film examines the possibilities of extraterrestrial contact, focusing on linguist Louise Banks, played by Amy Adams. Instead of the typical alien invasion narrative, the film, based on Ted Chiang's novella Story of Your Life, delves deeper. It follows Louise's tireless efforts to establish communication with the enigmatic extraterrestrial life forms, emphasizing the importance of understanding before making hasty judgments. The film's narrative is both ingenious and emotionally moving.

Fences (Nov. 30)

Fences, a 2016 adaptation of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, showcases one of Denzel Washington's most outstanding performances. He not only stars as Troy Maxson but also directs the film. Troy, once a rising star in the Negro leagues, is now a husband and father living with a mix of regret, dissatisfaction, and deception. The film explores his complex relationships with his best friend, wife (portrayed by Viola Davis, who won an Oscar for her supporting role), and son. As the truths behind the stories Troy has told about himself are unveiled, the film delivers a penetrating and powerful drama

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priscilla: The Sofia Coppola directorial is getting tremendous reviews; 7 reasons why they’re well-deserved

Hook (Nov. 30)

Hook promised to be a cinematic masterpiece with Steven Spielberg directing Robin Williams as Peter Pan, Dustin Hoffman as Captain Hook, and Julia Roberts as Tinker Bell. When it arrived in theaters in 1991, it didn't receive universal acclaim, but a generation of children fell in love with this unique take on the Peter Pan story. Critics dismissed it, and the box office returns were mixed, but the film captured the hearts of the era's kids who developed lasting attachments to Spielberg and Williams. Mention "Hook" to a Millennial today, and you might just hear them chanting Rufio.

Stuart Little (Nov. 30)

For a heartwarming family film, Stuart Little is a delightful choice. This 1999 adaptation of E.B. White's children's book, co-written by the suspense master M. Night Shyamalan, is a straightforward and charming film. Jonathan Lipnicki stars as Stuart Little, with Geena Davis and Hugh Laurie as his parents. While the human cast is appealing, the film's true comedic magic comes from the talented voice cast, featuring David Alan Grier, Nathan Lane, Chazz Palminteri, Steve Zahn, Bruno Kirby, Jennifer Tilly, and Michael J. Fox as the titular mouse, Stuart Little.

Up in the Air (Nov. 30)

In Up in the Air, George Clooney offers a masterful performance that defies his typical screen persona. Directed by Jason Reitman, the 2009 film centers on Ryan Bingham, played by Clooney, whose job involves firing people. He leads a detached life without attachments or a moral compass, flying in to assist struggling companies in employee terminations. However, his smooth existence faces a threat from a new colleague, portrayed by Anna Kendrick, who believes their job can be done more efficiently online. Although the film's subject matter is rooted in the 2008 economic crisis, its themes of professional dissatisfaction and emotional aimlessness remain relevant and timeless.

Make sure to catch these films on Netflix before they depart in November, as they offer a diverse range of genres and compelling narratives that have left their mark on the cinema world.

ALSO READ: Constantine director Francis Lawrence in talks with Keanu Reaves for a sequel? Everything we know so far