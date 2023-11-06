The Notebook: Ryan Gosling wanted Rachel McAdams out of the film for THIS reason

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, who starred in The Notebook, had an interesting journey during the filming. Although they had fantastic on-screen chemistry, they initially clashed off-screen. Their arguments got so intense that Ryan Gosling even asked the director to let him read lines with another actor. Here's what transpired.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams had a troublesome off-screen relationship

During production, the working relationship between Gosling and Rachel McAdams seemed fine at first. But as time passed, they started exhibiting traits similar to their characters, including their disagreements. One day, tensions reached a breaking point, and Gosling asked to have another actress read lines with him off-camera. This led to a heated argument between the two.

Director Cassavetes asked them to resolve their issues privately, and although they were heard arguing, their on-set interactions improved afterward. Despite the friction, their professional relationship evolved into a romantic one, though it didn't happen until some time after the movie wrapped. Gosling and McAdams dated and even recreated their iconic kiss at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards when they received an award for best kiss.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams weren't the initial choice

It's interesting to note that in the beginning, when New Line Cinema acquired the film rights to the beloved novel, a different crew was planned. Notably, acclaimed filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise were initially considered. However, director Nick Cassavetes eventually took the reins. He envisioned George Clooney as the young Noah and Paul Newman as the older version. Yet, they weren't the right fit. So, Ryan Gosling, despite not being a typical Hollywood heartthrob, landed the role.

On the other side, Rachel McAdams was cast as Allie after a rigorous audition process. Cassavetes was convinced she was the perfect choice, and his decision set the stage for one of the most beloved films of 2004.

Ryan Gosling's journey into filming The Notebook

Gosling, initially hesitant about the role, soon became deeply involved in his character. He began sharing ideas and suggestions on set, even discussing accents and eye colors with co-star James Garner. While Garner didn't entertain these ideas, Gosling respected his decision.

However, Gosling had more creative proposals, such as burning down Noah's house as a metaphor for his character's feelings. Although this idea didn't make it into the final film, it demonstrated Gosling's commitment.

The Notebook continues to touch the hearts of viewers, reminding us that love can have unexpected beginnings. While some may find parts of the film cheesy, it doesn't take away from its emotional impact. The real-life journey of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams adds a unique layer to the story of Noah and Allie Calhoun.

